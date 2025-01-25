Quantcast
NYPD Mocked for Pathetic Brag About 5-Day No Shootings Streak

'Donald Trump became president and New Yorkers stopped shooting each other...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
NYPD
A NYPD cruiser hits the streets. / PHOTO: Giacomo Barbaro (CC)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The New York City Police Department (NYPD) garnered viral attention on Thursday after posting a puzzling tweet about a so-called historic achievement involving shootings. 

In a celebratory post, the NYPD proudly announced that the Big Apple had gone five consecutive days without a shooting victim—the longest streak since the law enforcement agency began using its CompStat database. 

“This is the longest we’ve gone without a shooting victim since the beginning of the CompStat era and is a result of the brave work that the members of the NYPD do every day,” the department boasted. 

Critics and some supporters mocked the post, with many questioning whether a five-day streak is worth celebrating. 

Billionaire Bill Ackman suggested the city’s leadership might need a better “public relations adviser.” 

He added, “This is not to take anything away from the NYPD’s accomplishments as they do the difficult and dangerous job of keeping NYers safe, for which we are very grateful.” 

Other users attributed the streak to freezing temperatures: “Freezing cold weather keeps people inside. Fewer people outside, less crime. QED.” 

Some commenters credited the rare pause in shootings to President Donald Trump’s inauguration and pledge to halt the lawlessness left behind by his embattled predecessor, Joe Biden. 

“Trump becomes President and all the sudden there’s no shootings in NYC,” quipped Chaya Raichik, the founder of Libs of TikTok. 

“Donald Trump became president and New Yorkers stopped shooting each other,” added OutKick founder Clay Travis. 

Despite the celebration, the NYPD’s streak ended almost immediately after it was announced. 

According to ABC 7 NY, a 34-year-old man was shot in the legs in a Brooklyn neighborhood at approximately 10:15 p.m. on Thursday—just four minutes after the NYPD’s post went live. 

