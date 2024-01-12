Quantcast
Thursday, January 11, 2024

‘Good God’: Major Biden Agency Failed to Properly Disclose 2022 Gov’t Grants

'It’s outrageous and unacceptable...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Joe Biden
President Joe Biden / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The Biden-led Environmental Protection Agency failed to accurately disclose its taxpayer-funded grants in fiscal year 2022, raising concern about transparency on its spending, a scathing report found. 

First reported by the Daily Caller on Thursday, the EPA’s Office of the Inspector General exposed the Biden agency’s failure to report its fiscal year spending to USAspending.gov, the federal government’s spending database.

Directly targeting the EPA’s Office of the Chief Financial Officer, the report decried: “The lack of complete and accurate reporting also led to taxpayers being initially misinformed about the EPA’s spending, and policy-makers who relied on the data may not have been able to effectively track federal spending.”

The report revealed that the EPA did not follow proper management procedures to facilitate the disclosure of its spending to USAspending.gov. Making matters worse, the report revealed that the EPA did not have procedures to detect errors and confirm the completeness of its reporting to public database.

A report summary added, “Because of our audit, the EPA corrected its fiscal year 2022 reporting in USAspending.gov in May 2023 and made the necessary configuration changes in June 2023 to improve the accuracy and completeness of its future reporting.” 

Responding to the disturbing revelations, House Energy and Commerce Committee Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., emphasized the pressing need for increased transparency within the EPA.

“It’s outrageous and unacceptable that the EPA cannot keep track of its spending or inform Congress—and the American people—of how it is using taxpayer dollars,” Rodgers said in a Thursday press statement.  

She added, “[The report] also raises questions about whether the agency is incapable of managing its record-high budget or if the agency is attempting to hide the amount of taxpayer dollars it is spending to advance the administration’s radical rush-to-green agenda.”

A description of the scathing report highlighted USAspending.gov as the primary source of EPA information, focusing primarily on federal awards. 

“USAspending.gov is the federal government’s official public source of spending information. The Digital Accountability and Transparency Act of 2014 requires federal agencies to report complete and accurate spending data to USAspending.gov to facilitate transparency into how they spend taxpayer dollars,” the report disclosed. 

“Spending encompasses both obligations, which are promises made by the government to spend money, and outlays, which are money actually paid. Both summary-level spending data and more detailed award-level data must be reported,” it continued. 

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Instagram Censors Conservative Account for Hunter Biden Post

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com