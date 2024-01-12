Trump Hints at VP Pick in Blockbuster Town Hall: ‘I Know Who It’s Gonna Be’

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Former President Donald Trump discussed his potential running mate in a Fox News town hall on Thursday.

Trump, who chose to skip the final Republican debate, nearly doubled the ratings of the CNN-hosted clash between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley. Both DeSantis and Haley are competing for second place in the 2024 primary, with the potential of securing a vice presidential role.

While it’s not immediately clear if Trump would choose DeSantis or Haley as his running mate, he admitted that he already knows his pick. During the town hall, Fox News host Martha MacCallum asked, “If you’re the nominee, who would be in the running for a vice president?” To which Trump replied, “I can’t tell you that really. I mean, I know who it’s gonna be.”

When pressed for a potential hint, Trump retorted, “We’d do another show sometime.” The former president also expressed willingness to reconcile with those who ran against him in the primaries. “I already started liking [Former N.J. Gov. Chris] Christie better,” he jokingly added.

Meanwhile, Haley and DeSantis exchanged jabs – sometimes against Trump – during the CNN debate airing simultaneously with the Trump town hall.

In the debate, DeSantis implied that Trump is running for personal gratification, while Haley answers to donors.

“Donald Trump’s running to pursue his issues; Nikki Haley’s running to pursue her donor’s issues; I’m running to pursue your issues and your family’s issues and to turn this country around,” he asserted. “I’m the only one running that’s delivered on 100% of the promises that I’ve made.”

Donald Trump is running to pursue his issues. Nikki Haley is running to pursue her donors’ issues. I’m running to pursue your issues, your family’s issues, and to turn this country around. pic.twitter.com/srace9EkPL — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) January 11, 2024

In contrast, Haley stated she is running to become a “generational leader,” emphasizing her alleged new vision. She specifically said, “We have watched our country be in disarray, we see the world on fire and we need someone who’s had executive experience.”

Nikki Haley on Donald Trump: “His way is not my way. I don’t have vengeance, I don’t have vendettas. It’s time for a new generational leader.”#GOPDebate

pic.twitter.com/ThuFjU1shD — Team Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaleyHQ) January 11, 2024

Although DeSantis was initially considered a contender for Trump’s vice-presidential role, he has largely alienated the MAGA base by consistently criticizing Trump, credited by many for DeSantis’ gubernatorial victory in 2018.

Similarly, Haley, focusing heavily on foreign policy, has also estranged the Trump base, earning labels such as “neo-con” and “warmonger.”

Other individuals considered for a potential vice-presidential role by Trump reportedly include Reps. Byron Donalds, R-Fla.; Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.; Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.; South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.”