Quantcast
'For Kamala, it was open. Anybody could have gotten in, she wrapped it up--you have to give her credit for that...'
Sunday, September 1, 2024

Pelosi Claims Harris Won An ‘Open Primary’ Despite Complete Lack of Competition

Posted by Molly Bruns
Nancy Pelosi
Nancy Pelosi / IMAGE: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert via YouTube

(Molly BrunsHeadline USA) Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., claimed that Vice President and 2024 Democratic Candidate for the presidency Kamala Harris won an “open” primary, despite having no apparent competition and the entirety of the Democratic establishment rallying around her, according to the Daily Wire.

Pelosi made the claim on comedian Bill Maher’s late night show, “Real Time.”

“Many times I’m encouraging people to run, especially more women, to run for office…” she said. “For Kamala, it was open. Anybody could have gotten in, she wrapped it up–you have to give her credit for that.”

Pelosi reportedly assisted in forcing current President Joe Biden out of the 2024 presidential race.

Pelosi denied her role in the affair, only claiming that she “asked for a campaign that would win.”

“I wasn’t asking him to step down,” Pelosi claimed during an interview with George Stephanopoulos on Good Morning America. “I was asking for a campaign that would win. And I wasn’t seeing that on the horizon.”

Some reports indicated that Pelosi told Biden he could “take the easy way or the hard way” out of the presidential office, putting her chips down on an allegedly more promising candidate.

Twitter users

“They lie all the time about everything, often in direct opposition to the truth,” said podcast host Brently. “It’s not even to obscure the truth inasmuch as it is to demoralize those that can see through the deception. Everyone knows she’s full of it,”

“‘Anyone could have gotten in’ is a bigger lie than ‘You can keep your own doctor,'” said environmental lawyer and Twitter user Red2024. “The ease with which this woman lies is staggering.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Harris’s Commie Veep Pick Promoted Research Facility Connected to Chinese Military

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com