Pelosi Claims Harris Won An ‘Open Primary’ Despite Complete Lack of Competition

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., claimed that Vice President and 2024 Democratic Candidate for the presidency Kamala Harris won an “open” primary, despite having no apparent competition and the entirety of the Democratic establishment rallying around her, according to the Daily Wire.

Pelosi made the claim on comedian Bill Maher’s late night show, “Real Time.”

“Many times I’m encouraging people to run, especially more women, to run for office…” she said. “For Kamala, it was open. Anybody could have gotten in, she wrapped it up–you have to give her credit for that.”

Nancy Pelosi called out by Bill Maher for making Biden step down:

Bill Maher: “Sometimes you’re discouraging people to run.”

Pelosi: “People make their own decisions.”

Maher: “Absolutely they do.”

Pelosi reportedly assisted in forcing current President Joe Biden out of the 2024 presidential race.

Pelosi denied her role in the affair, only claiming that she “asked for a campaign that would win.”

“I wasn’t asking him to step down,” Pelosi claimed during an interview with George Stephanopoulos on Good Morning America. “I was asking for a campaign that would win. And I wasn’t seeing that on the horizon.”

Some reports indicated that Pelosi told Biden he could “take the easy way or the hard way” out of the presidential office, putting her chips down on an allegedly more promising candidate.

“They lie all the time about everything, often in direct opposition to the truth,” said podcast host Brently. “It’s not even to obscure the truth inasmuch as it is to demoralize those that can see through the deception. Everyone knows she’s full of it,”

“‘Anyone could have gotten in’ is a bigger lie than ‘You can keep your own doctor,'” said environmental lawyer and Twitter user Red2024. “The ease with which this woman lies is staggering.”