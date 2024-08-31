White House Defends Facebook Censorship

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) A White House spokesperson said the Biden–Harris administration encouraged Facebook to be responsible, even though Mark Zuckerberg was “pressured” to “censor” specific content.

The House Judiciary Committee recently published a letter from Zuckerberg about repeated demands from the Biden-Harris administration to censor any content related to coronavirus and vaccines.

In 2021, Zuckerberg wrote that “senior officials from the Biden administration, including the White House, repeatedly pressured our teams for months to censor certain COVID-19 content, including humor and satire, and expressed a lot of frustration with our teams when we didn’t agree.”

Mark Zuckerberg just admitted three things: 1. Biden-Harris Admin "pressured" Facebook to censor Americans. 2. Facebook censored Americans. 3. Facebook throttled the Hunter Biden laptop story. Big win for free speech. pic.twitter.com/ALlbZd9l6K — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) August 26, 2024

Blaze Media reported that the White House declined to acknowledge its fault and that Zuckerberg had used terms regarding censorship and pressure.

“When confronted with a deadly pandemic, this administration encouraged responsible actions to protect public health and safety,” a White House spokesperson said.

The White House official then said that Big Tech platforms, like Facebook, are responsible for the censorship because they can make “independent” choices about the content posted on their apps.

“Our position has been clear and consistent. We believe tech companies and other private actors should take into account the effects their actions have on the American people while making independent choices about the information they present,” the official said in the statement.