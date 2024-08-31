Quantcast
Saturday, August 31, 2024

White House Defends Facebook Censorship

'We believe tech companies and other private actors should take into account the effects their actions have on the American people while making independent choices about the information they present...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
White House South Lawn/Photo by MCS@flickr (CC)

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) A White House spokesperson said the BidenHarris administration encouraged Facebook to be responsible, even though Mark Zuckerberg was “pressured” to “censor” specific content.

The House Judiciary Committee recently published a letter from Zuckerberg about repeated demands from the Biden-Harris administration to censor any content related to coronavirus and vaccines.

In 2021, Zuckerberg wrote that “senior officials from the Biden administration, including the White House, repeatedly pressured our teams for months to censor certain COVID-19 content, including humor and satire, and expressed a lot of frustration with our teams when we didn’t agree.”

Blaze Media reported that the White House declined to acknowledge its fault and that Zuckerberg had used terms regarding censorship and pressure.

“When confronted with a deadly pandemic, this administration encouraged responsible actions to protect public health and safety,” a White House spokesperson said.

The White House official then said that Big Tech platforms, like Facebook, are responsible for the censorship because they can make “independent” choices about the content posted on their apps.

“Our position has been clear and consistent. We believe tech companies and other private actors should take into account the effects their actions have on the American people while making independent choices about the information they present,” the official said in the statement.

