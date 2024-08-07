Gaslighting Pelosi Denies Having Substantial Role in Biden Coup

(Headline USA) Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., claimed this week that she never told President Joe Biden to abandon his reelection bid, but rather urged him to give Democrats a “campaign that would win.”

Pelosi was one of several top Democrat leaders who reportedly met with Biden in the weeks following his disastrous debate performance against former President Donald Trump.

According to Politico, she gave Biden three weeks to decide whether he would withdraw “the easy way or the hard way,” the latter of which entailed having his Cabinet invoke the 25th Amendment to declare him unfit for office.

“Nancy made clear that they could do this the easy way or the hard way." JUST IN: Nancy Pelosi *THREATENED* Joe Biden Shortly Before the President Dropped Out of the 2024 Race Sources told Politico, "Senior Biden aides were bracing for former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi… pic.twitter.com/FVDvtonjQL — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 22, 2024

Pelosi, however, denied that she had any direct role in the pressure campaign against Biden.

“I wasn’t asking him to step down,” Pelosi claimed during an interview with George Stephanopoulos on Good Morning America. “I was asking for a campaign that would win. And I wasn’t seeing that on the horizon.”

Pelosi also denied that she encouraged others in the party to speak out against Biden.

“People said I was burning up the airwaves. No, I wasn’t,” she claimed.

“The only person that I spoke to about this was the president,” she continued. “Other people called me about what their views were about it, but I rarely even returned a call, much less initiated one.”

The comments contradict prior reports that she was quietly leading the whisper campaign against Biden while publicly issuing passive-aggressive remarks that made clear her desire to be rid of him in no uncertain terms.

However, additional comments by Pelosi in a separate interview with CNN suggest that she played a much bigger role in Biden’s decision than she’d like to admit. When asked if she’s spoken with Biden since he announced the end of his campaign, Pelosi admitted she hadn’t.

“We’re all busy,” she claimed.

NEW: Nancy Pelosi forgets how to talk during an interview with CNN, reveals that she and President Biden are not talking to eachother. Pelosi is believed to be one of the main conspirators who successfully forced Biden out of the presidential race. During a separate interview… pic.twitter.com/H3vmC5d2q3 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 6, 2024

When pressed on whether her relationship with Biden is still intact, she replied, “You would have to ask him, but I hope so.

Trump blasted the Democratic Party for forcing Biden out, calling their efforts a “coup” against the 81-year-old.

“I hate to stick up for Biden, but, you know, he didn’t want to do what he did. He said, ‘I’ll never go out. I’ll never, ever go out.’ About two days later, ‘I’m proud to go out,'” Trump said last month. “Because the fascists went after him. They threatened him with the 25th Amendment.”

Pelosi is currently making the rounds on the leftist media circuit to promote a new book, The Art of Power, about her time leading the House.

She claimed that the book focused on the importance of consensus-building and civility, neither of which she has espoused during her political career when it comes to sharing power with her Republican counterparts.