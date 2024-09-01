RFK Jr. Intends to Remove Name from Ballot in Key Swing State

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) Despite resistance from the state of Virginia, former Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. vowed to remove his name from the ballot in the state, according to Daily Caller.

After fighting to gain access to ballots across the nation, Kennedy dropped out of the race and endorsed Republican candidate and former President Donald Trump.

Despite the open admittance of dropping out of the race, the Virginia Department of elections stated that it received no such word directly from the Kennedy campaign and kept him on the ballot despite the media circus around the news.

Virginia does not have a specific day for the printing of ballots; however, candidates must qualify to be on the ballot by September 6. Early voting in the state starts on September 20.

Kennedy said he intended to remove his name from the ballot, despite the short time frame he has to get that done.

A Trump campaign official from Virginia said that if a candidate dropped out of the race after the printing of the ballots, election workers post signs at voting locations in order to inform voters.

Voters could theoretically still cast their vote for the dropped candidate.

States such as Nevada and Michigan also refused to remove Kennedy’s name from their ballots because it is after their qualifying date, despite his explicit statements requesting his removal.

Wisconsin’s state election commission voted against Kennedy’s request for removal.

“Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has endorsed President Trump and is actively supporting the Trump-Vance campaign,” said Jeffrey Ryer, a spokesperson for the Trump campaign in Virginia. “President Trump and Senator Vance are campaigning to earn the votes of every American who supported the Kennedy-Shanahan campaign.”

Approximately 6% of Virginians planned to vote for the Independent candidate before he removed himself from the race.