Quantcast
'President Trump and Senator Vance are campaigning to earn the votes of every American who supported the Kennedy-Shanahan campaign...'
Sunday, September 1, 2024

RFK Jr. Intends to Remove Name from Ballot in Key Swing State

Posted by Molly Bruns
Robert F. Kennedy Jr
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. / PHOTO: AP

(Molly BrunsHeadline USA) Despite resistance from the state of Virginia, former Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. vowed to remove his name from the ballot in the state, according to Daily Caller.

After fighting to gain access to ballots across the nation, Kennedy dropped out of the race and endorsed Republican candidate and former President Donald Trump.

Despite the open admittance of dropping out of the race, the Virginia Department of elections stated that it received no such word directly from the Kennedy campaign and kept him on the ballot despite the media circus around the news.

Virginia does not have a specific day for the printing of ballots; however, candidates must qualify to be on the ballot by September 6. Early voting in the state starts on September 20.

Kennedy said he intended to remove his name from the ballot, despite the short time frame he has to get that done.

A Trump campaign official from Virginia said that if a candidate dropped out of the race after the printing of the ballots, election workers post signs at voting locations in order to inform voters.

Voters could theoretically still cast their vote for the dropped candidate.

States such as Nevada and Michigan also refused to remove Kennedy’s name from their ballots because it is after their qualifying date, despite his explicit statements requesting his removal.

Wisconsin’s state election commission voted against Kennedy’s request for removal.

“Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has endorsed President Trump and is actively supporting the Trump-Vance campaign,” said Jeffrey Ryer, a spokesperson for the Trump campaign in Virginia. “President Trump and Senator Vance are campaigning to earn the votes of every American who supported the Kennedy-Shanahan campaign.”

Approximately 6% of Virginians planned to vote for the Independent candidate before he removed himself from the race.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Pelosi Claims Harris Won An ‘Open Primary’ Despite Complete Lack of Competition

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com