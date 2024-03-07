‘Peddling Lies’: Schiff’s Dem. Ex-Rival Admits What Republicans Already Knew

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., the failed Democratic candidate for senate, has scolded her opponent Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., after he advanced to the general election in November.

On Wednesday, Porter accused Schiff of “peddling lies” in the open primary, effectively echoing concerns raised by House Republicans over the years, who removed Schiff from the House Intelligence Committee due to his constant peddling of the defunct Russian collusion hoax.

“We’re standing three to one in TV spending and an onslaught of billionaires who spent millions peddling lies,” Porter told her supporters in a concession speech, as first reported by Fox News. “And our opponent’s spending more to boost the Republican than promoting his own campaign.”

Porter accused her opponents, presumably Schiff included, of throwing “everything—every trick, millions of dollars, every trick in the playbook – to knock us off our feet.”

In a Twitter statement, Porter went as far as saying that the election was rigged by billionaires.

“Thank you to everyone who supported our campaign and voted to shake up the status quo in Washington,” she claimed Wednesday. “Because of you, we had the establishment running scared — withstanding 3 to 1 in TV spending and an onslaught of billionaires spending millions to rig this election.”

Schiff will now face Republican Steve Garvey in the general election, moving closer to becoming California’s next U.S. senator. The seat is currently held by Laphonza Butler, who was appointed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom upon the death of Sen. Dianne Feinstein in September 2023.

Schiff announced his candidacy in January 2023, shortly after being ousted from the House Intelligence Committee. Then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., cited Schiff’s rampant partisanship in the dubious investigations against then-President Donald Trump and unsubstantiated claims of Russian ties.

“I appreciate the loyalty you have to your Democrat colleagues. … But I cannot put partisan loyalty ahead of national security,” McCarthy told House Minority Leader Hakeen Jeffries at the time.

McCarthy added: “As such … I am hereby rejecting the appointments of Representative Adam Schiff and Representative Eric Swalwell to serve on the Intelligence Committee.”

Schiff also faced a scathing censure by House Republicans over his role in peddling ill-ridden claims in this probe of Trump. Schiff “abused” his position by “alleging he had evidence of collusion that… never existed,” the scathing censure resolution read.

It added: “[T]he House of Representatives censures Adam Schiff, Representative of the 30th Congressional District of California, for misleading the American public and for conduct unbecoming of an elected Member of the House of Representatives.”