Saturday, February 24, 2024

Desperate Katie Porter Literally Sells Out Donors to Compete w/ Schiff

'Schiff and his shady billionaire allies are spending tens of millions of dollars lying...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Reps. Katie Porter and Adam Schiff (AP)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) California residents who signed up or ever donated to Rep. Katie Porter’s senate campaign may soon have their emails and addresses flooded with third-party advertisers.

According to Politico, Porter is selling her fundraiser list at a discounted price as she struggles to remain relevant in the vacant senate race against Reps. Barbara Lee and Adam Schiff, the front-runner. The open seat was held by the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein who passed away in 2023.

Porter’s fundraiser list, which has accumulated over $75 million in previous elections, is now available for less than a dollar per donor—precisely $0.65, as revealed in a sales pitch.

“Reaching out because we are selling Katie Porter’s email and phone lists to a select group of potential buyers for a limited time only until COB March 1st,” the pitch reportedly read. “There will be no exceptions to this timing, so you must act fast.” 

Nathan Click, a campaign adviser for Porter, said that the sale is a response to Democratic billionaires supporting Schiff’s candidacy. Schiff declared his bid in January 2023, just days after being removed from the House Intelligence Committee by then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

“Schiff and his shady billionaire allies are spending tens of millions of dollars lying about Katie Porter for one reason: they know Californians will overwhelmingly pick Katie over Schiff in a head to head general election,” Click declared. “We aren’t going to allow Schiff (and the shady billionaires backing him) to rob Californians of that opportunity.” 

Despite announcing her Senate bid before Schiff, Porter has lagged behind the former House Intelligence Committee chairman in fundraising, with Schiff reportedly amassing $13.6 million compared to her meager $5 million, Politico revealed. 

“California’s next U.S. Senator needs to be a fierce advocate for our tax dollars,” Porter declared in a tweet accompanied by a campaign video. “As a champion for oversight, I’ll do the work to verify we’re getting returns on our investments — not simply padding the pockets of corporate donors or other political insiders.”

A month earlier, Porter scolded Schiff for “boxing out qualified Democratic women candidates” from a campaign ad.

