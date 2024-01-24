Quantcast
Serial Liar Adam Schiff Cries after Being Called Out by GOP Opponent

‘Sir, you lied to 300 million people, you can’t take that back…’

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Adam Schiff
Adam Schiff / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., a contender for the open California Senate seat, faced a humiliating moment on a Monday debate when his GOP opponent, former MLB first baseman Steve Garvey, blasted him “for lying.”

Garvey mentioned Schiff’s involvement in the Democrat-led Russian collusion investigation, consistently accusing Trump of conspiring with Russia to influence the 2016 election. However, Democrats failed to provide evidence to support these claims.

“I think you’ve been censured for lying,” Garvey told Schiff, to which the California representative retorted: “I was censured for standing up to a corrupt president.”

As the debate moderator tried to move on, Schiff interjected, expressing his intent to respond. “I was just called a liar by Mr. Garvey,” he claimed. “And you know something, I would do it all over again!”

Garvey pushed back against Schiff’s remarks: “Sir, you lied to 300 million people, you can’t take that back.”

The verbal tussle between Schiff and Garvey comes as both, along with Reps. Barbara Lee and Katie Porter, vie for the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s vacant seat.

Schiff announced his bid for the seat on Jan. 26, 2023. He previously served as the House Intelligence Committee chair from 2019 until 2023, when Democrats lost their majority to Republicans.

Then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., refused to seat Schiff in the House Intelligence Committee, citing his role in fueling anti-Trump Russian collusion hoaxes.

In June 2023, Schiff faced a House censure vote over “falsehoods, misrepresentations, and abuses of sensitive information” related to his infamous work on the committee.

Despite the embarrassing setbacks, an Emerson College Polling/Inside California Politics survey showed Schiff leading with 25% support among California voters. Garvey had 18%, while Porter and Lee received 13% and 8%, respectively.

“Thirty-eight percent of California Democrats support Schiff, while 41% of Republicans support Garvey,” said Spencer Kimball, the executive cirector of Emerson College Polling. “Independents are split evenly between the two candidates, with 21% apiece. Seventeen percent of Democrats support Porter, along with 15% of independents.”

The special election is scheduled for March 5, 2024.

