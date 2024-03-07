(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The official posters for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games have ignited a firestorm of criticism after people noticed that Christian symbols and French national identity elements have been removed.

The decision to replace the cross atop the Invalides dome with an arrow and get rid of the French flag was condemned by the public who accused the organizers of blatantly erasing France’s proud Christian heritage and diminishing its national identity, Rair Foundation USA reported.

The news source added that Marion Maréchal, Vice Chairman of the Reconquête party, questioned the motives behind the decision to remove the cross and get rid of the French flag.

“What’s the point of hosting the Olympics in France if we’re going to hide who we are?” she said.

Member of Parliament N. Dupont-Aignan went as far as accusing those behind the poster of “denying France to the point of distorting reality to erase its history” while emphasizing the profound significance of the cross atop the Invalides dome.

President of Les Républicains Eric Ciotti also criticized the decision by calling it “scandalous” and arguing that France dishonors itself by renouncing its history and culture, according to the news source.

Representatives from the Rassemblement National agreed with Ciotti. Spokesperson Thomas Ménagé, for example, lamented the poster as a “sadly ridiculous example of France’s great erasure” and Nicolas Meizonnet condemned what he described as relentless “wokism” that must be fought against.

The government tried to gaslight everybody by downplaying controversy and dismissing the poster as “just a drawing.”

The person who was responsible for the anti-Christian and anti-French design, Ugo Gattoni, defended his work by saying that his intention was not to faithfully represent objects or buildings but to evoke them in a surreal and festive manner. He then emphasized the multitude of details in the posters, from iconic landmarks like the Eiffel Tower to references to Marseille Marina and Paralympic origins in Stoke Mandeville, the news source wrote.