Report: Biden Secretly Flew 320K Illegals into the U.S. to Avoid Running Up Border Tally

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) While Democrat-run sanctuary cities blamed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for their immigration issues and played politics to avoid confronting President Joe Biden about his open-border policies, new data suggested a concerted effort to cover up the root cause of the problem.

A Freedom of Information Act lawsuit revealed that the Biden administration secretly flew 320,000 illegal immigrants into the United States in order to get around border-crossing counts, Zero Hedge reported.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection approved of hundreds of flights in 2023 alone, leading to the ferrying of hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants into American cities.

The new report, coming out of the Center for Immigration Studies, said the 320,000 odd new illegal immigrants were spread out across 43 different American airports—the names of which the federal government has so far refused to disclose due to alleged “operational vulnerabilities” that could arise from such a disclosure.

Such information, the federal government claimed, could “reveal information about the relative number of individuals arriving, and thus resources expended at particular airports.”

Ultimately, lawyers for the federal organization argued in true Orwellian form, sharing such information would lead to the “undermining CBP’s law enforcement efforts to secure the United States borders.”

Illegal immigrants were smuggled in under the guise that they were being given “legal pathways” to citizenship. Eligible countries for this “program” include: Cuba, Haiti, Venezuela, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Colombia and Ecuador.

The illegals will be made immediately eligible for work authorization programs.

The federal government justified its maneuvering by calling it a “family reunification program.”

Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk chimed in with a Tuesday tweet, suggesting that, despite their longstanding denials, the Left was actively importing voters to bolster its own base.

Treason indeed! Ushering in vast numbers of illegals is why Secretary Mayorkas was impeached by the House. They are importing voters. This is why groups on the far left fight so hard to stop voter ID requirements, under the absurd guise of protecting the right to vote. https://t.co/WhtVFyS6sa — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 5, 2024

“Treason indeed!” Musk wrote.

“Ushering in vast numbers of illegals is why Secretary Mayorkas was impeached by the House,” he added. “They are importing voters. This is why groups on the far left fight so hard to stop voter ID requirements, under the absurd guise of protecting the right to vote.”