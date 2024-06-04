Outrage Erupts Over GOP Bill to Divert U.S. Veterans Benefits to Israeli Soldiers

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Two Republican lawmakers have proposed extending benefits meant for U.S. veterans to Americans who served in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Reps. Max Miller, R-Ohio, and Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., suggested the bill aims to protect Americans defending Israel from Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

The targeted services are the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA) and Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act (USERRA), which currently benefit only American veterans who served in the U.S. armed forces.

Over 20,000 Americans are serving in the IDF as the Jewish state battles Hamas following the terror group’s invasion in southern Israel on Oct. 7.

“This legislation will ensure we do everything possible to support these heroes who are standing with Israel, fighting for freedom, and combating terror,” Reschenthaler stated.

Echoing these remarks, Miller added, “As our closest ally in the Middle East continues to defend itself against terror, many brave Americans have decided to lend a hand. I’m proud that this legislation extends important protections to those Americans who chose to risk their lives in the fight against terror.”

While the legislation could be offered with good intentions, some critics worried that encouraging Americans to volunteer for foreign armies might not be the best idea for the U.S., the Daily Caller reported.

“No bill should encourage or incentivize in any way shape or form service to a foreign country, government, or non-state actor,” said Les Sandusky, a former Special Operations soldier.

“If people want to serve another country it should solely be the responsibility of that country to provide equipment, meals, housing, salary, etc, and not the American tax payer,” he added.

“I think this further highlights subversion in our government — many people would call the allegation antisemitic,” he continued. “Nobody in government should possess dual citizenship and definitely should be removed from office immediately for wearing the uniform of a foreign military.”

As compiled by the Daily Caller, many critics were quick to call out the proposed bill:

This is wrong. Israel is not our colony and we aren’t their colony. Giving the same benefits we give US Military Veterans to Americans who serve in the IDF is insane. The IDF isn’t our military. Many of our US veterans are dying on the street. We should take care of that instead. https://t.co/vAulFgXIh8 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 21, 2024

You can support Israel's right to defend itself against Hamas terrorists and still calls balls and strikes on this INSANE proposal to extend certain U.S. military benefits to Americans serving in the IDF. Israel is not America. Israel should not be treated as a vassal state of… https://t.co/75zDED5DhB — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 21, 2024

What the hell is this? https://t.co/yqNWhSQUA5 — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) May 22, 2024