Quantcast
Tuesday, June 4, 2024

Outrage Erupts Over GOP Bill to Divert U.S. Veterans Benefits to Israeli Soldiers

'No bill should encourage or incentivize in any way shape or form service to a foreign country, government, or non-state actor...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Columbia University assistant professor Shai Davidai, reads the names of Israeli hostages held by Hamas after being denied access to the main campus, to prevent him from accessing the lawn currently occupied by pro-Palestine student demonstrators in New York on Monday, April 22, 2024.  (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Two Republican lawmakers have proposed extending benefits meant for U.S. veterans to Americans who served in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). 

Reps. Max Miller, R-Ohio, and Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., suggested the bill aims to protect Americans defending Israel from Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip. 

The targeted services are the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA) and Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act (USERRA), which currently benefit only American veterans who served in the U.S. armed forces. 

Over 20,000 Americans are serving in the IDF as the Jewish state battles Hamas following the terror group’s invasion in southern Israel on Oct. 7. 

“This legislation will ensure we do everything possible to support these heroes who are standing with Israel, fighting for freedom, and combating terror,” Reschenthaler stated. 

Echoing these remarks, Miller added, “As our closest ally in the Middle East continues to defend itself against terror, many brave Americans have decided to lend a hand. I’m proud that this legislation extends important protections to those Americans who chose to risk their lives in the fight against terror.” 

While the legislation could be offered with good intentions, some critics worried that encouraging Americans to volunteer for foreign armies might not be the best idea for the U.S., the Daily Caller reported. 

“No bill should encourage or incentivize in any way shape or form service to a foreign country, government, or non-state actor,” said Les Sandusky, a former Special Operations soldier. 

“If people want to serve another country it should solely be the responsibility of that country to provide equipment, meals, housing, salary, etc, and not the American tax payer,” he added. 

“I think this further highlights subversion in our government — many people would call the allegation antisemitic,” he continued. “Nobody in government should possess dual citizenship and definitely should be removed from office immediately for wearing the uniform of a foreign military.” 

As compiled by the Daily Caller, many critics were quick to call out the proposed bill: 

 

 

 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Injunction Seeks to Clear Record of N.C. Teen Suspended for Saying ‘Illegal Alien’
Next article
United Methodist Church Loses More Than $1M Members After Pushing LGBT Propaganda

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com