United Methodist Church Loses More Than $1M Members After Pushing LGBT Propaganda

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) More than 1 million members of the United Methodist Church (UMC) left the institution last week after it adopted the anti-Christian LGBT ideology.

On May 28, 2024, the United Methodist Church of Ivory Coast (Eglise Méthodiste Unie Côte d’Ivoire) voted to leave the UMC weeks after the conquered institution allowed LGBT-practicing clergy and reversed prohibitions on same-sex unions that they called “marriages,” Blaze News reported.

The West African Methodists left the UMC “for reasons of conscience, before God and His word, the supreme authority in matters of faith and life,” adding that the UMC’s embrace of the LGBT propaganda and distortion of the institution of marriage “deviates from the Holy Scriptures” and, therefore, sacrifices “its honor and integrity to honor the LGBTQ community.”

“[The UMC] is now based on socio-cultural and contextual values which have consumed its doctrinal and disciplinary integrity,” Bishop Benjamin Boni said in a statement.

According to the news source, the recent news is a significant development because it means the woke church is losing more than 1 million of its members, which means that these ex-parishioners who try to be actual Christians would start attending non-politically captured churches, such as the one in the Ivory Coast.

However, the EMUCI is not the first group of Methodists to leave the woke church, with thousands of UMC congregations in the United States disaffiliating themselves from the UMC over the last several years by either joining the Global Methodist Church or remaining independent.

It was reported that the Korean Methodist Church could also leave the UMC while taking approximately 1.5 million of its members with them.