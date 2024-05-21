Quantcast
Bill Proposed to Give U.S. Tax Dollars to Americans Fighting for Israel

'It’s unclear what the chances are for Reschenthaler’s bill to pass Congress and become law, but there is strong support for the Israeli military among House Republicans...'

Israeli soldiers
Israeli soldiers are seen in a staging ground near the Israeli Gaza border. / PHOTO: AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Reps. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., and Max Miller, R-Ohio, have introduced legislation that would extend certain U.S. military benefits to American citizens in the Israeli military.

“Over 20,000 American citizens are currently defending Israel from Hamas terrorists, risking their lives for the betterment of our ally,” said Reschenthaler in a Friday press release.

“This legislation will ensure we do everything possible to support these heroes who are standing with Israel, fighting for freedom, and combating terrorism in the Middle East.”

The legislation, H.R. 8445, would extend the benefits of the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act and Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act to American citizens serving in the Israel Defense Forces.

The SCRA provides members on active-duty status with financial subsidies, while the USERRA prohibits employment discrimination based on an individual’s prior service in the uniformed services, current service in the uniformed services, or intent to join the uniformed services.

“As our closest ally in the Middle East continues to defend itself against terror, many brave Americans have decided to lend a hand,” said Miller. “I’m proud that this legislation extends important protections to those Americans who chose to risk their lives in the fight against terror.”

An estimated 23,380 American citizens are serving in the Israeli military, according to a Washington Post report from February.

Many of those fighters are dual citizens who were already living in Israel. But as Antiwar.com’s Dave DeCamp noted, about 10,000 people living in the US had traveled to Israel to report for duty with the IDF after receiving draft notices.

“It’s unclear what the chances are for Reschenthaler’s bill to pass Congress and become law, but there is strong support for the Israeli military among House Republicans,” DeCamp said in his analysis of the legislation.

“For example, Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) is an IDF veteran who recently wore his Israeli uniform on Capitol Hill, and he did not receive any backlash from his colleagues for showing up to work in the House wearing the uniform of a foreign military.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

