Quantcast
Thursday, March 13, 2025

Multiple Gov’t Officials Arrested in Utah Pedophile Scandal

Tremonton Fire Chief Ned Brady Hansen and Judge Kevin Robert Christensen allegedly were sharing child pornography and discussing fantasies of sexually abusing children...

Posted by Maire Clayton
Fire Chief Ned Brady Hansen and Judge Kevin Robert Christensen allegedly were sharing child pornography and discussing fantasies of sexually abusing children.
Fire Chief Ned Brady Hansen and Judge Kevin Robert Christensen allegedly were sharing child pornography and discussing fantasies of sexually abusing children. Credit: (Photo: Utah State Courts, Tremonton City)

(Maire Clayton and José Niño, Headline USA) The former Utah fire chief and the judge who released him on bail have both been charged with multiple child sex crimes. The two also allegedly had a relationship with each other, according to reports.

Tremonton Fire Chief Ned Brady Hansen and Judge Kevin Robert Christensen allegedly were sharing child pornography and discussing fantasies of sexually abusing children.

Hansen was originally arrested in January after the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children received a tip that child pornography was being shared with Hansen later admitting it occurred to officers, according to KSTU.

Law enforcement officers suggested due to the nature of the alleged crime Hansen be denied bail; however, Christensen allowed Hansen to be released.

As the FBI was investigating Hansen’s case, they soon learned Hansen was corresponding with Christensen.

Court documents revealed that Hansen and Christensen took part in sexually charged chats concerning children, including discussions about sexually abusing and exploiting minors related to them.

During an interview with police, Hansen reportedly admitted to being addicted to pornography and developing “tastes for younger females” in the last few years. 

Hansen kicked off his firefighting career in South Ogden and assumed the position of assistant fire chief in Logan in 2000. Hansen was the Jackson Hole Fire/EMS chief from 2017 to 2022. He subsequently retired and moved back to Logan, per a report by Jackson Hole News & Guide.

In August 2023, Hansen went back to firefighting when he was hired to serve as the Tremonton fire chief. 

KUTV noted Christensen has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

“Christensen did not disclose that he had engaged in sexually charged chats regarding children with [Hansen],” the charging documents said per KUTV. “Law enforcement believes this fact materially affected the decision-making of Christensen at the time he released Hansen.”

The documents added Hansen and Christensen met “in real life to engage in sexual acts,” in addition to their communication on the internet-based chatting app KIK.

Both are now facing multiple felony charges.

Hansen was re-arrested on Tuesday, as Christensen was arrested last week, according to KSTU. Both remain in custody.

The affidavit for Christensen’s arrest said “he is a greater danger to flee to avoid prosecution,” KUTV reported at the time of his arrest.

“The position of trust he holds in the community and the actions he undertook while in this position significantly undermine the confidence of the community in the legitimacy of the criminal justice system,” it continued.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Oregon Health Official Identifies as a Turtle—Really
Next article
Columbia Pro-Palestine Activist Alleged to be a Foreign Intelligence Asset

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com