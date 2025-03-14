Multiple Gov’t Officials Arrested in Utah Pedophile Scandal

(Maire Clayton and José Niño, Headline USA) The former Utah fire chief and the judge who released him on bail have both been charged with multiple child sex crimes. The two also allegedly had a relationship with each other, according to reports.

Tremonton Fire Chief Ned Brady Hansen and Judge Kevin Robert Christensen allegedly were sharing child pornography and discussing fantasies of sexually abusing children.

Hansen was originally arrested in January after the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children received a tip that child pornography was being shared with Hansen later admitting it occurred to officers, according to KSTU.

Law enforcement officers suggested due to the nature of the alleged crime Hansen be denied bail; however, Christensen allowed Hansen to be released.

Ned Brady Hansen, the Tremonton, Utah fire chief was arrested for the alleged s*xual exploitation of children. He was released from custody by Judge Kevin Christensen despite a request to hold him without bail. Recently Judge Christensen was also arrested after it was reportedly… pic.twitter.com/kPFU9nDu2r — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 12, 2025

As the FBI was investigating Hansen’s case, they soon learned Hansen was corresponding with Christensen.

Court documents revealed that Hansen and Christensen took part in sexually charged chats concerning children, including discussions about sexually abusing and exploiting minors related to them.

During an interview with police, Hansen reportedly admitted to being addicted to pornography and developing “tastes for younger females” in the last few years.

Hansen kicked off his firefighting career in South Ogden and assumed the position of assistant fire chief in Logan in 2000. Hansen was the Jackson Hole Fire/EMS chief from 2017 to 2022. He subsequently retired and moved back to Logan, per a report by Jackson Hole News & Guide.

In August 2023, Hansen went back to firefighting when he was hired to serve as the Tremonton fire chief.

KUTV noted Christensen has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

“Christensen did not disclose that he had engaged in sexually charged chats regarding children with [Hansen],” the charging documents said per KUTV. “Law enforcement believes this fact materially affected the decision-making of Christensen at the time he released Hansen.”

The documents added Hansen and Christensen met “in real life to engage in sexual acts,” in addition to their communication on the internet-based chatting app KIK.

Both are now facing multiple felony charges.

Hansen was re-arrested on Tuesday, as Christensen was arrested last week, according to KSTU. Both remain in custody.

The affidavit for Christensen’s arrest said “he is a greater danger to flee to avoid prosecution,” KUTV reported at the time of his arrest.

“The position of trust he holds in the community and the actions he undertook while in this position significantly undermine the confidence of the community in the legitimacy of the criminal justice system,” it continued.