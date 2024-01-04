Oprah Allegedly Disables Instagram Comments over Epstein Accusations

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Social media users have accused leftist billionaire Oprah Winfrey of being listed on Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous flight records, reportedly prompting her team to deactivate comments on her Instagram account.

Winfrey, along with other celebrities, was falsely implicated in the infamous flight records tied to Epstein-sponsored trips, widely associated with a child sex trafficking ring.

Several users, some with substantial followings, implied that Winfrey was involved in “young girls getting raped by Bill Clinton and many others at Epstein’s pedophile island.”

Amid these damning allegations, Winfrey appeared to limit her followers’ ability to comment on her Instagram photos, some Twitter users claimed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oprah (@oprah)

Spanish-language Journalist Eduardo Menoni, one of the first individuals to report the alleged comment disabling, reported: “Are the Pedophile and progressive caste of the United States afraid?”

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel also faced accusations. However, he threatened legal action against quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who mentioned his name while discussing the Epstein documents on a podcast.

Dear Aasshole: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any “list” other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality. Your reckless… https://t.co/p8eug12uiS — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) January 2, 2024

While the exact timing of Oprah’s comment deactivation isn’t immediately clear, this wouldn’t be the first time of her limiting social media interaction if proven.

According to WBLS, Winfrey disabled her Instagram comments in September 2023 amid widespread criticism for a perceived meager $5 million donation to Maui wildfire victims.

Critics at the time highlighted the gap between her $5 million pledge and her billion-dollar net worth. Dwayne Johnson, also known as the Rock, faced similar backlash.

What’s Trending reported Winfrey also disabled her comment section in 2020, following the announcement of The Oprah Conversation. At the time, Winfrey came under fire over allegations raised by so-called “QAnon” Twitter accounts.

At the time, some users claimed that Winfrey was arrested for an alleged global sex-trafficking ring.

The allegations prompted a responsen from Winfrey. “Just got a phone call that my name is trending. And being trolled for some awful FAKE thing. It’s NOT TRUE. Haven’t been raided, or arrested. Just sanitizing and self distancing with the rest of the world. Stay safe everybody,” she said on Twitter.

It’s time to bring humanity back to the conversation. Tune in to my new show #TheOprahConversation, where I’ll be joined by fascinating guests to have conversations that unite us—not divide us. Watch 7/30 on @AppleTV. pic.twitter.com/CJu7QLUIJW — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) July 27, 2020

Most recently, Winfrey faced criticism from supporters of actress Taraji P. Henson, who, in a now-viral video, admitted to having contemplated rejecting a role in the film The Color Purple due to low pay. The movie, produced by Winfrey, is a re-adaptation of the 1985 film in which Winfrey acted.

“I almost had to walk away from The Color Purple,” Henson claimed of the Winfrey-produced film. “Yes, ma’am. … If I don’t take a stand, how am I making it easy for Fantasia [Barrino] and Danielle [Brooks] and Halle [Bailey] and Phylicia [Pearl Mpasi]? Why am I doing this, if it’s all just for me?”

In the video, Henson also expressed frustration with “Uncle Sam” for claiming nearly half of her income through taxes. Many accused Winfrey of refusing to pay Henson a fair salary.