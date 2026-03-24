Tuesday, March 24, 2026

OnlyFans Owner Dies at 43 

He first gained attention as a teenager by advertising access to hacked passwords for adult websites...

Posted by Luis Cornelio
OnlyFans
OnlyFans / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Leonid Radvinsky, the Ukrainian-American billionaire owner of the popular adult content site OnlyFans, has died, the company confirmed on Monday.  

He was 43. 

“We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Leo Radvinsky. Leo passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer,” an OnlyFans spokesperson said in a statement widely reported by multiple outlets. 

“His family have requested privacy at this difficult time,” the statement added. 

It is unclear when Radvinsky was diagnosed with cancer. 

Radvinsky acquired OnlyFans in 2018.  

The subscription-based website allows content creators, including celebrities, influencers, and porn stars, to post content exclusively for paying subscribers. 

The platform is now valued at over $1 billion and reportedly generated nearly $2 million daily in 2024, according to Forbes. 

OnlyFans’ success made Radvinsky a billionaire in 2021, and at the time of his death, his net worth exceeded $4.7 billion. 

He first gained attention as a teenager by advertising access to hacked passwords for adult websites. 

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