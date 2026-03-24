Man Arrested for Throwing Human Remains at FBI Office

(José Niño, Headline USA) ​​A Texas man who drove his truck into a Dallas news station in 2018 has been arrested again after allegedly throwing a bucket containing human bones over a fence at an FBI field office, per a report by The Daily Mail.

Michael Chadwick Fry, 41, was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with abuse of a corpse for the act, which police in Bartonville, Texas said he filmed and posted on YouTube.

His arrest came after his mother contacted police last Monday to report that her son had asked her for money to rent a U-Haul. When she asked why, Fry told her he “had a body that needed to be moved,” according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by NBC News. Fry then became “irate” and left the home.

Shortly afterward, police received a call from Fry’s sister reporting that he “filmed himself on YouTube” throwing “Elizabeth’s remains” over the fence at the FBI Dallas office, according to the Denton Record-Chronicle.

The video allegedly showed Fry throwing a large closed white bucket over the fence into the secure parking lot of the FBI building. He claimed he was trying to compel the bureau to intervene in “what he describes as wrongdoing by Denton County officials from a past arrest.”

The FBI confirmed the bucket “contained numerous bones” that appeared to be human. Those remains are now awaiting forensic analysis.

Fry later posted another video to YouTube showing what appeared to be a human skull at his Denton County home, which he allegedly called “Elizabeth Virginia Lyons.” This led investigators to believe the skull came from the same set of remains found in the bucket. However, Denton police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said Lyons was buried at a local cemetery and her grave remains undisturbed.

Fry’s mother told police she discovered three cemetery searches in her vehicle’s GPS history, including one in Arlington, Texas and two in Oklahoma City. She also found a shovel that was never at their home before and noted her son had recently started locking the backyard shed, which he did not do previously.

As the investigation continued, authorities learned Fry had stolen an urn containing human remains from a cemetery in Oklahoma City. FBI agents also found evidence at a cemetery in Denton “indicating that a coffin containing human remains had been removed from a mausoleum.”

Reporters who visited the Denton cemetery observed damage to the Magee mausoleum, which contains the remains of Jasper P Magee and Mary Myrtle Wright, a married couple who died in 1942 and 1940 respectively.

Police confirmed that Fry is the same man who rammed a truck into the Fox 4 building in downtown Dallas in 2018. Footage from that attack showed Fry approaching the building, stopping, then accelerating and swerving directly into the structure. He reversed the vehicle, pulling a large panel of glass with it, before slamming into another part of the building. Police at the time arrested a “ranting” man behind the wheel. Fry later apologized to the news station during a court hearing.

According to the Cross Timbers Gazette, Fry has been arrested 28 times by local law enforcement agencies dating back to August 2003 on charges including burglary, engaging in organized criminal activity, arson, theft, making terroristic threats, and resisting arrest.

He is currently being held on a $300,000 surety bond.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino