Omar’s Marriage Scandal Resurfaces Amid Kirk Backlash

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The alleged marriage between Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and a man critics have identified as her brother has generated renewed scrutiny on social media.

The renewed attention came on Friday, following the circulation of a purported marriage certificate between Omar and Ahmed Elmi, who media reports allege is Omar’s brother.

Journalist Nick Sortor shared the certificate — first circulated by Steven Crowder — via X in response to leftist attacks on President Donald Trump, after he questioned on Truth Social whether Omar had married her brother.

Omar’s attacks on slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk following his Sept. 10 killing reignited scrutiny over her alleged marriage to Ahmed Elmi, who critics claim is her brother.

“This is immigration fraud,” Sortor alleged in a post that has garnered over 2.3 million views. “DOJ needs to start the process of revoking Omar’s citizenship immediately.”

🚨 NEW – IT’S CONFIRMED: Ilhan Omar MARRIED HER BROTHER, per marital records obtained by @scrowder THIS IS IMMIGRATION FRAUD. DOJ needs to start the process of revoking Omar’s citizenship IMMEDIATELY. pic.twitter.com/t93btN7Wp9 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 19, 2025

Though Trump and Sortor suggested Omar was the beneficiary of a citizenship benefit, reports from the Daily Mail indicated it was the other way around.

The paper noted that official documentation likely proving whether Omar and Elmi are siblings has been lost in war-torn Somalia.

According to the Mail, Omar has privately admitted to several people that her second husband was her brother.

One source, Abdihakim Osman, became “the first person to go on record to speak of how Omar said she wanted to get her brother papers so he could stay in the United States, at a time when she was married to her first husband Ahmed Hirsi,” the Mail added.

Omar has repeatedly denied that Elmi is her brother. However, she has also avoided answering questions about her personal life.

When Osman’s remarks came to light, several Republican commentators cited them as proof of the marriage allegations. Among them was Juanita Broaddrick, whose comments prompted Omar to fire back on X, “The only thing that is confirmed is your stupidity, hope that helps.”

Asked again if it was true, she replied: “No.”