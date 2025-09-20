Justice Kavanaugh’s Attempted Killer Now Identifies as Transgender

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The man who pleaded guilty to attempting to murder Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh now identifies as a transgender woman.

Nicholas Roske now calls himself Sophie Roske, according to court documents first reported by the Daily Wire.

Roske’s defense attorneys noted in a footnote that they would use his preferred pronouns out of respect.

🚨 HOLY SMOKES. The radical leftist who attempted to assassinate Justice Kavanaugh in 2022 is now openly trans. Nicholas Roske now goes by “Sophie Roske,” according to their legal team, and is referred to “Ms. Roske” in court filings. Completely out of control. pic.twitter.com/BxteLBAJak — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) September 19, 2025

“The case is captioned as United States v. Nicholas John Roske,” lawyers for Roske state. “That name remains Ms. Roske’s legal name, and she has not asked to recaption the case.”

They added: “Out of respect for Ms. Roske, the balance of this pleading and counsel’s in-court argument will refer to her as Sophie and use female pronouns.”

Roske allegedly used female pronouns before plotting to murder Kavanaugh, the second justice nominated by President Donald Trump.

Roske entered a guilty plea for the 2022 attempted murder in April 2025. A memo submitted by the Trump-led DOJ asks a judge to sentence her to 30 years for her offenses.

By pleading guilty, Roske admitted to flying to Dulles International Airport with a firearm and ammunition in his checked baggage with the intent to kill Kavanaugh at his home.

He told investigators he targeted Kavanaugh because of the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Roske’s transgender identity marks yet another violent act connected to someone identifying as trans.

Most recently, conservative activist Charlie Kirk was senselessly murdered by a man authorities have identified as Tyler Robinson, a man in a relationship with a transgender-identifying partner.

Robinson allegedly targeted Kirk because of his “hatred.” Kirk was known for his opposition to transgender ideology.