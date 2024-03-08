O’Keefe Goes Undercover as Pest-Control Worker to Expose Open-Border NGO

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) James O’Keefe, the estranged founder of Project Veritas and now CEO of O’Keefe Media Group, went undercover as an exterminator in order to investigate a non-government organization housing illegal immigrants in the San Diego Ramada Hotel.

O’Keefe said that the hotel became “some type of illegal immigrant compound.”

The video compilation of his investigation did not reveal exactly where the money for this operation originated. However, it implied that the government covered the cost in some capacity.

Records indicate that supposedly faith-based NGOs supporting open-border programs, such as Catholic Charities, received, on average, $223 million per year between 2008 and 2021.

The NGOs provide support including housing, food and water to the migrants for an indeterminate period of time.

O’Keefe gained access to the building while undercover as a pest-control specialist.

A camera tucked into his jacket captured footage of a whiteboard with a list of names of people in charge of the facility.

The information on the whiteboard also implicated the Catholic Charities Diocese of San Diego, the California Department of Social Services and the University of California San Diego in the scheme.

O’Keefe saw people associated with UCSD inside the hotel.

His team also captured footage of migrants boarding a chartered bus scheduled to take them to the airport.

The Biden administration’s practice of flying immigrants to all parts of the country—once a closely guarded secret—is now widely known and acknowledged. However, a recent report by the Center for Immigration Studies revealed that the administration was secretly flying illegals from outside the U.S. into the country as well, in order to avoid running up the already record the number of border crossovers.

O’Keefe’s undercover investigation revealed that employees of the Ramada processing operation made around $20 per hour.

The majority of the migrants staying at the San Diego location were Chinese, who said they walked across the border unimpeded without having to pay a fee.

O’Keefe later returned to the site openly declaring himself to be an investigative journalist and attempted to alert several security guards to the drastic increase in human trafficking via the southern border.

Many of them avoided answering questions about the facility, their pay and how they felt about working in such a place.

“You know what’s happening here,” one guard said. “You wouldn’t be here if you didn’t know.”

At least five security guards were working on the premises.

One of them threatened to spray O’Keefe’s crew with pepper spray.