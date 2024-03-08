North Face Offers 20% Discount to ‘Allies’ Who Share Radical Woke Worldview

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Even as many woke corporations have begun shying away from controversial investing practices like the ESG movement, and the push for more diversity, equity and inclusion, The North Face appears to be doubling down, SK Pop reported.

The Denver-based outdoor-apparel company—founded by Democrat megadonors Susie Tompkins Buell and Douglas Tompkins—is breaking new ground by offering a 20% discount to their political “allies,” provided they undergo one-hour online indoctrination program in proper “allyship.”

The course purports to “foster a deeper understanding of the unique challenges that people of color face when accessing the outdoors.”

Upon the completion of the course, The North Face suggested, users would attain mastery of several woke objectives while fostering deeper insight into their own shameful privilege, if applicable:

“Build awareness and knowledge of people of colour in the outdoors”

“Understand the barriers and challenges by listening to lived experiences”

“Understand the power of allyship and how you can be an ally”

“Adopt effective strategies and tools for allyship in action”

The entire course is built upon the bizarre premise that racism creates some sort of inherent barrier for minorities that prevents them from communing with nature in the same way that whites do, noted the conservative Power Line blog.

“There is not a single human activity that is engaged in by equal proportions of members of different ethnic groups. Not one,” wrote blogger John Hinderaker.

“In the U.S., blacks live mostly in cities. Urban populations do not hike and camp as often as rural populations. So what?” he continued. “Rural populations do not play basketball as much as urban populations. Should North Face offer discounts to rural whites for that reason?”

A quiz at the end required users to attest to what they learned.

“I had to either sign on with North Face’s rightthink, or forgo my opportunity for a 20% discount,” wrote Hinderaker. “Since I would not, under any circumstances, consider buying a product from North Face, it was an easy decision.”

Twitter users slammed the company for its discount quiz.

One user, @amuse, the author of the “Politique Republic” blog, posted a video of three looters—their race indeterminate—stealing merchandise from a North Face store in Oakland, Calif.

The Libs of TikTok mocked the North Face “Executive Team”—none of whom presented as brown-skinned—for its lack of diversity, which did not stop them from feeling compelled to lecture others on the issue.