Friday, April 26, 2024

‘May God Forgive You’: Simon Ateba Mocks Jean-Pierre for Whining about Her Job

'No President should have the authority to decide who covers them...'

Posted by Jacob Bruns

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) In a recent interview with daytime TV personality Sherri Shepherd, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre complained about the difficulty of her job, leading to mockery from one of her top press-room nemeses, journalist Simon Ateba.

“The job is hard, the job is hard,” Jean–Pierre repeated during her appearance Tuesday on the TV show Sherri, during a segment titled “She’s a Boss,” while emphasizing the difficulties she and her coworkers face in setting the White House’s preferred narrative.

“It’s not just for me, but for all of my colleagues,” she continued. “It’s a difficult job.”

The press secretary, who has vaunted her lesbian and immigrant status in the past, claimed that she works for the American people, but that to do so well, she has to “have a little bit of fun” at the same time.

“What we’re trying to do on behalf of the American people, for this president,” she said, once more emphasizing the challenges of her work. “It is not easy, and so sometimes we try to have a little bit of fun.”

In his own commentary on Jean–Pierre’s interview, Ateba mocked her, writing, “Karine Jean–Pierre complains that her job is very, really hard. May God forgive you.”

Ateba, a reporter for Today News Africa, has a history of conflict with Jean–Pierre.

The reporter was previously muzzled by the White House due to his “frequent interruptions,” in what was perceived as an attempt to shut down uncomfortable questions about the Biden regime.

Ateba was reportedly not allowed to ask questions, and so was left with no choice but to interrupt. Eventually, the White House revoked his press conference credentials.

Soon thereafter, Ateba sued the White House to fight for the freedom of the press after the administration stripped the hard-pass press credentials from him and hundreds of other reporters.

The lawsuit is about “maintaining a free press and holding those in power accountable,” according to Ateba. “No President should have the authority to decide who covers them.”

