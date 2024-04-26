Quantcast
Thursday, April 25, 2024

DEI-Hire Secret Service Agent Kicked Off Kamala’s Detail after Fight

'Other agents and officers within the USSS are asking questions about the agent's hiring process... because there have been widespread concerns about other strange behavior before this incident...'

Posted by Molly Bruns
Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris / PHOTO: AP

(Molly BrunsHeadline USA) A Secret Service agent protecting Vice President Kamala Harris started a fight with several other agents on Monday morning, ultimately leading to her dismissal from Harris’s team, according to the New York Post.

The clash took place at Joint Base Andrews outside of Washington, D.C. Though not officially confirmed by the Secret Service, several sources within the community identified the attacker as Michelle Herczeg.

A statement from Anthony Guglielmi, the chief of communications for the Secret Service,  said that the agent “began displaying behavior their colleagues found distressing.”

Herczeg reportedly took her colleague’s personal phones and deleted apps, mumbled to herself, hid behind curtains and threw items at other agents.

She also told her co-workers that they were “going to burn in hell and needed to listen to God.”

Herczeg became aggressive after a supervisor told her to relax. The agent attacked the special agent in charge of the vice president, getting on top of and punching him.

Her colleagues put her in handcuffs, took her firearm and called medical personnel to remove her.

Reports indicated that other agents expressed relief that she did not shoot the special agent in charge.

According to RealClearPolitics White House Correspondent Susan Crabtree, Herczeg may have been a diversity hire.

“I’m also told there are DEI concerns among the USSS [Secret Service] community about the hiring of this agent,” Crabtree said in a post on Twitter.

“Other agents and officers within the USSS are asking questions about the agent’s hiring process, whether the USSS did enough to look into the agent’s background and monitor the agent’s mental well-being because there have been widespread concerns about other strange behavior before this incident,” she added.

Herczeg attempted to sue the Dallas Police Department, her previous employer, in a gender discrimination lawsuit in 2016. She claimed a male superior assaulted her and requested more than $1 million in damages. A trial court dismissed the suit.

Herczeg’s hiring raised some questions about slipping standards within the U.S. Secret Service.

Harris, who was on her way to New York City for an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, still left on time despite the fight.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trump Thinks He May Win NYC

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com