Over 100 Secret Videos of US Troops Masturbating Were Uploaded to Pornhub

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) More than 100 nonconsensual videos of U.S. troops masturbating at Naval Base Guam were reportedly uploaded to Pornhub in 2020, according to recently unsealed records in Guam federal court.

Pacific Daily News first reported on the records, which were unsealed April 17. According to the news outlet, the case originated with a September 2020 warrant that sought information associated with the account “playguy148”—an unknown person or persons that violated federal law by allegedly committing video voyeurism and illegal interception of communications.

A special agent with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service said he received information in 2020 that porn videos featuring U.S. troops, some in uniform and identifiable, that appeared to have been filmed without the service members’ consent.

“On Jan. 13, 2020, the agent observed that 86 videos had been uploaded and two days later, the number of videos uploaded by the account member rose to 102 videos,” the NCIS agent reportedly wrote in an affidavit for a search warrant.

“Many of the videos appeared to depict various U.S. military members masturbating in bathroom stalls. The videos appeared to be clandestinely filmed from above, below or through holes in the stalls. Some of them appeared to be filmed about U.S. Navy vessels and others at a location believed to be the men’s restroom of the Liberty Center on Naval Base Guam.”

According to the NCIS agent, several of the videos were titled with the rank and last name of the depicted subject. The agent reportedly identified the greatest number of identified victims on two Guam-based U.S. Navy commands: The USS Emory S. Land and the USS Frank Cable.

Pacific Daily News reported that on Jan. 13, 2020, the agent sought to obtain the source of the videos by communicating with MG Freesites LTD, which operated Pornhub, while also letting them know that the videos and associated photos were secretly filmed.

“He requested the content be removed and the account information preserved. Three days later, the content uploaded by playguy148 was disabled, according to the court documents,” the outlet reported.

Prosecutors reportedly kept the case sealed for nearly four years—having to obtain permission from a judge 12 times to do so.

There are no indictments or arrests associated with the case, according to Pacific Daily News.

