‘Full of Shit’: Obama Loyalist Flips Out as Big Tech Companies Flock to Trump

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Jon Favreau, a former aide to former President Barack Obama, flipped out at Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Friday’s episode of Pod Save America as big tech companies flock to President-elect Donald Trump.

The Pod Save America co-host said Zuckerberg was “full of shit” for donating $1 million to Trump’s inaugural fund.

JUST IN: 🇺🇸 Mark Zuckerberg donates $1 MILLION to Trump's inaugural fund. pic.twitter.com/MwenrrFxiH — Radar🚨 (@RadarHits) December 12, 2024

“There are few humans more full of shit than Mark Zuckerberg for like all of the values he professed that Facebook had and that his company has and all this bullshit,” Favreau raged.

Zuckerberg’s donation struck a sore spot with Favreau, who took offense at the Facebook founder for “just giving [Trump] money.” He slammed Zuckerberg for trying to get in Trump’s good graces following years of tension between the two, especially relating to social media censorship and 2020 election interference.

“Fine, make peace, whatever. Donate a million dollars to inauguration when Meta has not donated money to any other inauguration? Now you’re like in the Trump business. Now you’re just giving him money,” he said.

Mark Zuckerberg just called Trump’s reaction after getting sh*t “One of the most badass things I’ve ever seen in my life.” 💪🔥pic.twitter.com/QeQ5JU7N4i — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 19, 2024

Favreau would have rather had Zuckerberg stick to speaking out about Trump, whether he said “nice” or “bad” things. The former Obama aide called Zuckerberg’s financial investment in the incoming Republican president “disgusting.”

“You’re giving him money? A million dollars,” he said. “It’s disgusting.”

Zuckerberg’s donation to Trump was first reported on Wednesday by the Wall Street Journal. The Meta CEO, who did not donate to Trump’s first inauguration, met with the president-elect at Mar-a-Lago in late November.

On Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Amazon’s executive chairman, Jeff Bezos, also plans to donate $1 million to Trump’s inaugural fund. Amazon will also stream Trump’s indigestion on its Prime Video service.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.