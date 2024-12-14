Trump Doesn’t Deny Potential Political Family Dynasty

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) In his recent interview with Time magazine, President-elect Donald Trump was asked whether there will be a Trump dynasty, and Trump did not automatically reject the idea.

“Well, I hope when I leave office, I’ll be able to also leave people that are extremely competent and get it. And we do have those people. We have far more than you think. We have some great warriors. We have some great people that want to see this country take care of,” Trump said in response to the question of what would happen to the Make America Great movement when he leaves office at the beginning of 2029.

Time interviewer then asked whether some of those people could be his family members.

“I think, yeah, I have some very competent members of my family. My kids are very competent. I don’t know that they’re going to choose to go through this. They’ve been treated very badly,” Trump responded.

He then described in detail how one of his sons, Donald Trump Jr., suffered from the Russia hoax that the Democrats created.

“I mean, my son Don has spent hours and hours in front of, essentially, grand juries and Congress over something he never had anything to do with: Russia. He’d come back and say, ‘Dad, I have nothing to do with Russia.’ He didn’t know anything about Russia, and it would turn out to be a hoax,” Trump said.

When asked whether Trump Jr. was a future in politics, Trump responded positively.

“I think he’d do well, especially in certain areas. I think he’d do very well. I think he’s a very capable guy,” he said.

Trump then mentioned other members of his family: his son, Eric Trump, his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, stating they all could have a future in politics and noting that Ivanka, however, may decide to avoid the world of politics because she is very “family-oriented.”

After that, Trump was asked if he thought there could be a Trump dynasty, and Trump admitted that it could eventually happen.

“I think there could be, yeah,” he said.

Conservatives on Twitter responded positively to the potential creation of a political dynasty.

“The Trumps are the new Kennedys of politics. This is only the beginning of what will undoubtedly be a lasting legacy,” @luvgod wrote.

The Trumps are the new Kennedys of politics. This is only the beginning of what will undoubtedly be a lasting legacy. Their influence has already reshaped the Republican Party, and the Trump name is set to remain a dominant force in American politics for decades to come.

Others also became excited about another of Trump’s sons, Barron Trump, running for president in the future and pointed out that the first female president maybe not just a Republican but one of Trump’s daughters.

TIME: "Could there be a Trump dynasty?" TRUMP: "I think there could be, yeah." Barron Trump 2052.