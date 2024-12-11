Quantcast
NYT: Biden Allowed Most Migrants in U.S. History

America's foreign-born population has also reached a new high of 15.2%, up from 13.6%...

Posted by Ken Silva
migrant assistance center
Illegal immigrants wait outside a migrant assistance center at St. Brigid Elementary School in New York. / PHOTO: AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The New York Times published a shocking report Wednesday, revealing that the immigration surge under the Biden administration has been the largest in U.S. history—even more than the boom of the late 1800s and early 1900s.

The Times analyzed government data, finding that annual net migration averaged 2.4 million people from 2021 to 2023. Total net migration is likely to exceed 8 million under Biden, the Times reported.

“That’s a faster pace of arrivals than during any other period on record, including the peak years of Ellis Island traffic, when millions of Europeans came to the United States,” the Times said. “Even after taking into account today’s larger U.S. population, the recent surge is the most rapid since at least 1850.”

Moreover, most of that immigration has been illegal. According to the Times, about 60% of migrants since 2021 have entered without legal authorization.

Meanwhile, America’s foreign-born population has also reached a new high of 15.2%, up from 13.6%. The previous high was 14.8%, in 1890, the Times reported.

Along with its cogent analysis, the liberal Times admitted that the immigration issue likely won Donald Trump the 2024 election.

“Voters expressed particular frustration with the high recent levels of illegal immigration,” the newspaper noted.

Adding insult to injury, much of the immigration has been funded by U.S. taxpayers. According to a report last month from the House Judiciary Committee, the Biden-Harris administration partnered with foreign United Nations workers to bypass the Southwest border and quietly send thousands of immigrants to the U.S.

According to the House Judiciary report, foreigners can simply apply online with the UN for refugee status. If the foreigners meet the definition of a refugee and are approved for resettlement, then “they receive taxpayer-provided travel loans to facilitate their travel to the United States”—allowing them to avoid going through Mexico and the Southwest border, the report said.

The House Judiciary Committee also published a separate report last month about the Biden administration’s “CHVN Parole Program,” finding that some 531,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans were flown directly into the country over the last two years.

Trump’s new border czar, Tom Homan, has said the incoming administration will prioritize national security threats and violent criminals.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

