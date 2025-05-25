NYC Criminal Sucker-Punches Girl After Release—All Caught on Video

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Local prosecutors in New York City arrested a man allegedly caught on video sucker-punching a 9-year-old girl.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said on May 13 that Feliz Enrique approached the child as she played in the street on May 10 and struck her forcefully in the face.

Enrique then reportedly attacked an off-duty police sergeant who intervened, going as far as biting off the “top segment” of the officer’s right index finger.

The suspect had been out on parole after spending seven years for attempted murder, ABC7 reported.

The assault unfolded between 4:10 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., as the girl’s mother looked on.

Security footage captured Enrique approaching the girl and asking her name.

When the child responded, Enrique “forcefully struck her in the face with his hand causing her to fall to the ground,” according to the Queens District Attorney’s Office.

The girl was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was treated for bruising, a bleeding lip, loose teeth and substantial physical pain.

Katz called the attack unprovoked.

“I thank the off-duty sergeant and the good Samaritans who helped detain this defendant before cops arrived,” she added.

Enrique was arraigned Wednesday on assault charges in the first, second and third degrees, in addition to endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree harassment.

If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison.