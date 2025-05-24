Saturday, May 24, 2025

Judge Halts Order to Terminate Harvard Foreign Student Visas

Kristi Noem accused Harvard of creating an "unsafe campus environment by permitting anti-American, pro-terrorist agitators to harass and physically assault individuals…”

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Harvard University campus
People take photos near a John Harvard statue, left, on the Harvard University campus in Cambridge, Mass. / PHOTO: AP

(Sarah Roderick-Fitch, The Center Square) A day after Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced the Trump administration was terminating Harvard University‘s foreign student visa “privileges,” a federal judge has temporarily blocked the administration from halting the program.

Judge Allison Burroughs of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts issued a temporary restraining order Friday morning after Harvard filed a complaint claiming the Trump administration’s actions were a “blatant violation of the First Amendment.”

Friday morning, Harvard President Alan Garber issued a message, accusing the Trump administration of retaliating against the school for their “refusal to surrender our academic independence and to submit to the federal government’s illegal assertion of control over our curriculum, our faculty, and our student body.”

He added that the program’s termination “imperils the futures of thousands of students and scholars across Harvard and serves as a warning to countless others at colleges and universities throughout the country who have come to America to pursue their education and fulfill their dreams.”

Garber said that the university “did respond to the Department’s requests as required by law.”

The move to terminate the program could impact over 27% of Harvard’s student population.

Noem accused Harvard of creating an “unsafe campus environment by permitting anti-American, pro-terrorist agitators to harass and physically assault individuals,” citing several Jewish students. The secretary added that many of the “agitators are foreign students.”

The secretary further accused the university leadership of facilitating and engaging in “coordinated activity with the CCP, including hosting and training members of a CCP paramilitary group complicit in the Uyghur genocide.”

“This administration is holding Harvard accountable for fostering violence, antisemitism, and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party on its campus,” said Noem. “It is a privilege, not a right, for universities to enroll foreign students and benefit from their higher tuition payments to help pad their multibillion-dollar endowments.

“Harvard had plenty of opportunity to do the right thing. It refused. They have lost their Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification as a result of their failure to adhere to the law. Let this serve as a warning to all universities and academic institutions across the country.”

In April, Noem demanded that the university submit information regarding the “criminality and misconduct of foreign students” on campus. She warned the school that if they didn’t comply with her order, the agency would terminate the university’s foreign student program.

Noem defended the action from DHS, saying the university “brazenly” ignored the request, adding that she is “following through on her promise to protect students and prohibit terrorist sympathizers from receiving benefits from the U.S. government.”

Also in April, the Harvard Crimson, the student newspaper, reported that three students and two recent graduates had their student visas revoked. The Harvard International Office said it was unaware of the “details of the revocations or the reasons for them.”

Noem cited several examples of alleged antisemitism as reasons for terminating the foreign student program. She also cited increased crime, DEI practices and close ties to the CCP. The secretary noted that the university has received $151 million from foreign governments since January 2020.

This past academic year, for 2024-2025, the university had 6,793 foreign students enrolled, according to Harvard data. The number of foreign students has nearly doubled in the last 20 years. During the 2006-2007 academic year, the university had 3,941 foreign students enrolled, comprising 19.6% of the student population.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Doctor: DEI is an Infection to Medical Education, Standards Must be Merit-Based

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com