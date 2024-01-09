NY Dems Eying Amnesty for Illegal Aliens in Redistricting Scheme?

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Some Democratic politicians have proposed quick fixes to the rampant illegal immigration embroiling New York City: Amnesty and relocating them for ‘redistricting purposes.’

Recent interviews with Reps. Yvette Clarke, D-N.Y., and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., have ignited controversy on Twitter, with many pointing out that these lawmakers are saying the “quiet” part out loud when discussing illegal immigration.

In an undated video shared by Citizens for Renewing America, Clarke asserted that Brooklyn, a borough of New York City, could manage an influx of illegal aliens.

“I’m from Brooklyn, New York. We have a diaspora that can absorb a significant number of these migrants,” Clarke claimed.

“When I hear colleagues talk about, ‘The doors of the inn being closed,’ ‘No room at the inn;’ I’m saying I need more people in my district just for redistricting purposes. And those members could clearly fit here!” she added.

NY Congresswoman Clarke (D) saying the quiet part out loud about the border: “I need more people in my district just for redistricting purposes.” pic.twitter.com/bbDss7cnls — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 8, 2024

Notably, while the date of the video remains unclear, New York City Democrats have been legally battling for a redistricting map that best assists them in reclaiming some of the lost districts in 2022.

Also, Clarke, representing New York’s 9th Congressional District covering Brooklyn, directly contradicted the take of New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who urged the Biden administration to stop the influx of illegal aliens flooding the city streets.

Assemblywoman Jaime Williams, a Democrat representing Brooklyn neighborhoods, criticized the lawlessness surrounding a Brooklyn-based shelter for illegal aliens, according to the New York Post.

“Why are we continuing to put up with his lawlessness?” Williams questioned, referring to reports of illegal aliens either bringing or being provided with rental vehicles. “This has to be investigated at all levels. It’s an abuse of taxpayer dollars.”

Echoing Clarke’s contentious remarks, Ocasio-Cortez, in an interview with the Daily Show dated Oct. 24, 2023, suggested that one solution to illegal immigration is providing citizenship to those already residing in the U.S. illegally.

“From all parts of the political spectrum, one of the biggest issues that we have when it comes to immigration is the fact that we have an undocumented population,” Ocasio-Cortez remarked.

Addressing a cheering crowd, she continued, “Now, you can fix that by trying to build a wall or you can fix that by trying to document people and create a path to citizenship,” she continued to a cheering crowd.

AOC’s solution to the border crisis: “You can either fix it by trying to build a wall. Or you can fix it by documenting people.” The best way to end illegal migration is by legalizing it. AOC is brilliant. pic.twitter.com/aB5i9oUxzo — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 7, 2024

Ocasio-Cortez’s comments were in response to questions about what the federal government could do to assist the city’s mayor. At the time of the interview, Adams had already warned that unchecked illegal immigration would “destroy” the city if not curtailed.

Not much has changed since then, with Adams continuing to plead with the Biden administration to take immediate action against immigration.