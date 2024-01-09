Quantcast
Monday, January 8, 2024

Anti-Trump Judge Chutkan Becomes Latest ‘Swatting’ Victim

'These threats of violence are unacceptable. They threaten the fabric of our democracy...'

Posted by Editor 1
Tanya Chutkan - communist
Tanya Chutkan / PHOTO: United States District Court for the District of Columbia via Wikimedia; edited by Ben Sellers, Headline USA

(Headline USAA home owned by the judge overseeing the federal election subversion case against former president Donald Trump was targeted by a fake emergency call Sunday night, the latest in a spate of similar false swatting reports at the homes of public officials in recent days.

Police responded around 10 p.m. to a report of a shooting at a Washington, D.C., home linked in public records to U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan.

Although Chutkan’s name did not personally come up in any public listings, an address for her husband, retired Superior Court judge Peter Krauthamer, was also associated with Chutkan’s parents, Winston and Noelle. Headline USA did not confirm the accuracy of any of the listings.

Officers quickly found out that no shooting happened, the Metropolitan Police Department said Monday.

Chutkan—a radical, Obama-appointed judge whose interpretation of the law oftentimes has seemed to flout the principles of due process and equal protection in favor of predisposed political outcomes—has received numerous threats since she was assigned Trump’s case last year.

In August, a Texas woman was arrested after calling the courthouse and threatening to kill Chutkan and other officials. Investigators traced her phone number, and she later admitted to making the threatening call, according to court documents.

Sunday’s incident comes after a spike in swatting directed at high-profile public officials over the holidays. The phenomenon, which originated in the gaming community, started among left-wingers. However, conservatives have since appropriated the playbook as well, it appears.

Those whose homes have been targeted include Republican U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, R-Ga.; Texas’s pro-Trump Attorney General Ken Paxton; and Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, a Democrat who removed Trump from the state’s presidential primary ballot under the Constitution’s insurrection clause.

State capitols and courthouses in several states were also targeted by bomb threats last week, prompting lockdowns and evacuations. No explosives were found and the FBI called the threats a hoax.

Despite his failure to act when Supreme Court justices were threatened recently, sending the signal that leftists could conduct such tactics with impunity, Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday called the spike in threats “deeply disturbing” in remarks ahead of a private meeting with top Justice Department leaders to address violent crime.

“These threats of violence are unacceptable. They threaten the fabric of our democracy,” he said.

Swatting refers to prank calls made to emergency services designed to draw a police response, especially from a SWAT team.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
NY Dems Eying Amnesty for Illegal Aliens in Redistricting Scheme?
Next article
House GOP Threatens Subpoena Against J6 Witness Over Inconsistencies

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com