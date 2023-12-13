Bye-Bye GOP Majority? NY Court Lets Dems Redraw Key Districts

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A New York congressional map, credited with aiding Republicans in securing the majority during the 2022 midterm elections, has been mandated for a redraw by the state’s highest court.

According to Fox News, the New York Court of Appeals has directed the state’s redistricting commission to create a new map ahead of the 2024 presidential election, following legal challenges from Democrats.

Lawler: Today the court of appeals in a shameful episode was stacked and made a decision to redraw New York’s congressional maps. It’s pathetic. The leader of the Democratic Conference should be embarrassed pic.twitter.com/XlT7UYSI0P — Acyn (@Acyn) December 12, 2023

“We are asked to remedy a constitutional deficiency in the 2022 redistricting process that was attributable to the [Independent Redistricting Commission] abdication of its constitutional duty,” ruled Chief Judge Rowan D. Wilson, as reported by Fox.

The order comes after the contentious map sparked partisan clashes and legal debates during the midterms. The Court of Appeals appointed a “special master” to devise a new map, as recounted by Fox.

This map resulted in four Democrat-controlled districts flipping to Republicans in 2022, contributing to the Republicans’ narrow majority that year. Reps. Anthony D’Esposito, Nick LaLota, Mike Lawler and George Santos (now an expelled House member) secured victory following the newly drawn maps.

NEW: in a big win for Democrats, New York’s top court has ordered a new congressional map, which could ultimately allow Dems to draw a new gerrymander in time for 2024. Huge deal for House control. https://t.co/hPOBhkczro — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) December 12, 2023

Fox reported that, following legal challenges by Democrats, the Court of Appeals instructed the bipartisan Independent Redistricting Commission—established after a 2014 constitutional amendment but failed to reach a consensus—to devise a new plan.

Republicans on Twitter criticized the decision, denouncing it as an attempt to cling to power. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., rebuked the decision in a joint press release with New York GOP Chairman Ed Cox.

“The decision today opens the door for Democrats to rig our congressional district lines so that elections are decided not by the voters, but by politicians in a back room,” Stefanik and Cox stated.

“In their relentless pursuit of power at all costs, corrupt Democrats in Albany and Washington have politicized the Court of Appeals. Its once esteemed reputation is in tatters,” the duo added.

Lawmakers likely to be affected by the new maps also criticized the order. “Stacking the court to influence its decision is a direct threat to democratic norms in New York,” Lawler remarked, referring to the Court of Appeals.

Let me be clear – stacking the court to influence its decision is a direct threat to democratic norms in New York. To speak plainly, Kathy Hochul and Hakeem Jeffries should be ashamed of themselves for putting politics above all other considerations. https://t.co/llUk4csvV4 — Congressman Mike Lawler (@RepMikeLawler) December 12, 2023

LaLota urged the commission overseeing the new maps to ensure competitiveness ahead of the 2024 election.

“While I disagree with the decision to jettison NY’s current congressional map, I urge those drawing the new map to make the new districts compact & competitive,” he said. “Doing so ensures the 2024 election is about important policies, rather than predetermined partisan outcomes.”

Santos, who has expelled out of Congress after a scathing House Ethics Committee report accusing him of fraud, took to Twitter to jest about his former colleagues, expressing his hope that Cameo, the platform he uses to receive money through video requests, would be open to aiding his colleagues if they were voted out.

Notably, Lawler, LaLota and D’Esposito were among Santos’s most vocal critics, leading efforts to oust him following accusations of corruption, fraud and falsifying campaign records.