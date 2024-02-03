NY Coalition Deploys Unusual Tactic to Unseat Disgraced Rep. Bowman

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A group in New York aiming to unseat Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., in the upcoming 2024 election has unveiled a strategic plan: urging Republicans and Independents to register as Democrats for the June 25 primary.

According to the New York Post, the pro-Israel coalition Westchester Unites opposes Bowman’s re-election due to his critique of Israeli military operations in the Hamas-governed Gaza Strip. The coalition has initiated a comfortable six-figure mobilization effort, including mailers, as reported by the NY Post.

“Anti-semitism is on the ballot and we need a member of Congress who will stand up for our Jewish community,” reads a Westchester Unites mailer, as quoted by the New York Post. “Send a message that our community stands together.”

While the mailers do not explicitly name Bowman or his primary challenger George Latimer, the NY Post implied that the challenges are directed against Bowman.

Latimer is seeking the Democratic nomination and advocates for a pro-Israel platform. He has previously launched strong criticisms against the “Squad” member’s remarks regarding Israel.

Bowman faced criticism in November 2023 for stating that supporting a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, following the latter’s terror attack on Oct. 7, is “what it actually means to be Jewish.”

In addition to facing criticism for his stance on Israel, Bowman drew scorching criticism for triggering a fire alarm, which critics said was an attempt to illegally obstruct a stop-gap bill. Ultimately, he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and faced a House censure.

Non-Democratic voters have until Feb. 14 to switch their party registration to participate in the primary, scheduled for June 25. The eventual nominee is likely to win the Nov. 5 general election, given that the district is a safe Democratic stronghold.

“If you are an independent or enrolled with another party, it is crucial you change your enrollment to be able to vote in the Democratic primary,” the mailer continued.

The NY Post identified Teach Action as Westchester Unites’ parent company. Tech Action Fund Political Director Dan Mitzner stated the plan aims at empowering voter education during what he described as a “critical time,” referring to anti-Semitism.

“The reality is that with an alarming rise in antisemitic rhetoric and incidents, our Jewish community here at home is under threat,” Mitzner said, as reported by the NY Post. “It’s essential that the next person we elect to Congress cares about the safety and well-being of the Jewish community and all our neighbors.”