Thursday, January 1, 2026

North Korea Tests Nuclear-Capable Cruise Missile

North Korea missile test
A test launch of what North Korea claims was a hypersonic missile / PHOTO: AP

(Kyle Anzalone, Libertarian Institute) North Korea’s state media announced that Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the test of a strategic, long-range cruise missile. 

“A long-range strategic cruise missile launching drill was staged in the West Sea of Korea on December 28,” a statement published by KCNA on Monday said. “The launching drill was aimed at checking the counter-offensive response posture and combat capability of long-range missile sub-units, making missile soldiers well versed in maneuver and procedures of fulfilling firing missions and inspecting the reliability of the relevant strategic weapon system.”

The outlet added that Kim Jong Un attended the drill. He said the test launch was “practical verification and clear demonstration of the absolute reliability and combat readiness of our strategic counterattack capability.”

While President Donald Trump has made some offers to meet with Kim, Pyongyang says it is unwilling to engage in talks unless Washington drops its demand for denuclearization. US officials have restated Washington’s long-standing position that any deal with Pyongyang requires North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons. 

Pyongyang said its unwillingness to denuclearize is a result of Washington’s aggressive policy. Since Trump returned to office, the US has redeployed fighter jets closer to the DMZ and conducted joint strategic war games with Japan and South Korea.

This article originally appeared at The Libertarian Institute.

