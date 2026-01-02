Oversight Committee Calls Walz to Testify on Suspected Minnesota Fraud

(The Center Square) The U.S. House Oversight Committee called on Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to testify regarding alleged fraud throughout the state.

Oversight Committee Chair Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., called on Walz and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison to testify at a hearing scheduled for Feb. 10.

“American taxpayers demand and deserve accountability for the theft of their hard-earned money,” Comer said. “Congress has a duty to conduct rigorous oversight of this heist and enact stronger safeguards to prevent fraud in taxpayer-funded programs, as well as strong sanctions to hold offenders accountable.”

Fraud allegations first surfaced in November when reports stated millions of taxpayers’ dollars were stolen from the state’s welfare system and sent to a Somali-based terror group.

The allegations intensified last week when independent journalist Nick Shirley posted a video that claimed to reveal $110 million in fraud at Minnesota child care centers.

The committee will also convene a hearing Jan. 7 with Minnesota Reps. Kristin Robbins, Walter Hudson and Marion Rarick – Republicans in the state House of Representatives.

Comer said these state lawmakers issued warnings about the alleged fraud in Minnesota but were ignored by the Walz administration.

“Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison have either been asleep at the wheel or complicit in a massive fraud involving taxpayer dollars in Minnesota’s social services programs,” Comer said. “American taxpayers demand and deserve accountability for the theft of their hard-earned money.”

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday that it has frozen the sending of taxpayer dollars to Minnesota day care centers. The department sends $185 million each year to child care centers in Minnesota.

“This misconduct cannot be swept aside, and Congress will not stop until taxpayers get the answers and accountability they deserve,” said Comer.