Friday, January 2, 2026

Oversight Committee Calls Walz to Testify on Suspected Minnesota Fraud

'Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison have either been asleep at the wheel or complicit in a massive fraud involving taxpayer dollars in Minnesota’s social services programs...'

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Tim Walz
Tim Walz / IMAGE: @townhallcom via Twitter

(, The Center Square) The U.S. House Oversight Committee called on Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to testify regarding alleged fraud throughout the state.

Oversight Committee Chair Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., called on Walz and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison to testify at a hearing scheduled for Feb. 10.

“American taxpayers demand and deserve accountability for the theft of their hard-earned money,” Comer said. “Congress has a duty to conduct rigorous oversight of this heist and enact stronger safeguards to prevent fraud in taxpayer-funded programs, as well as strong sanctions to hold offenders accountable.”

Fraud allegations first surfaced in November when reports stated millions of taxpayers’ dollars were stolen from the state’s welfare system and sent to a Somali-based terror group.

The allegations intensified last week when independent journalist Nick Shirley posted a video that claimed to reveal $110 million in fraud at Minnesota child care centers.

The committee will also convene a hearing Jan. 7 with Minnesota Reps. Kristin Robbins, Walter Hudson and Marion Rarick – Republicans in the state House of Representatives.

Comer said these state lawmakers issued warnings about the alleged fraud in Minnesota but were ignored by the Walz administration.

“Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison have either been asleep at the wheel or complicit in a massive fraud involving taxpayer dollars in Minnesota’s social services programs,” Comer said. “American taxpayers demand and deserve accountability for the theft of their hard-earned money.”

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday that it has frozen the sending of taxpayer dollars to Minnesota day care centers. The department sends $185 million each year to child care centers in Minnesota.

“This misconduct cannot be swept aside, and Congress will not stop until taxpayers get the answers and accountability they deserve,” said Comer.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
North Korea Tests Nuclear-Capable Cruise Missile
Next article
DOJ Sues Virginia Over Tuition for Illegal Immigrants

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com