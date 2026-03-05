Noem Ousted as Secretary of Homeland Security; Mullin to Succeed

(Sarah Roderick-Fitch, The Center Square) President Donald Trump is nominating Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin from Oklahoma as the next Homeland Security Secretary.

On Thursday, the second-term Republican decided to reassign Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem as the special envoy for the Shield of the Americas.

Multiple reports circulated prior to the president’s social media post confirming her removal. Her testimony on Capitol Hill a day earlier is believed to have been the trigger.

In a Truth Social post, the president said Noem’s new position will be a part of his administration’s new Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere, to be formally announced over the weekend at the Americas Counter Cartel Conference at the U.S Southern Command.

In his post, the president thanked Noem for her “service at ‘Homeland,’” saying she has “served us well, and has had numerous and spectacular results (especially on the Border!).”

Mullin is expected to assume the new post “effective” March 31. Mullin has spent three years in the Senate after 10 in the House of Representatives. The president describes Mullin as a “MAGA Warrior.”

Trump wrote in part, “As the only Native American in the Senate, Markwayne is a fantastic advocate for our incredible tribal communities. Markwayne will work tirelessly to keep our border secure, stop migrant crime, murderers, and other criminals from illegally entering our country, end the scourge of illegal drugs and, make America safe again.”

Before being sworn in to the new position, Mullin will need to be confirmed in the Republican-majority Senate.

The remainder of his term through Jan. 3 will be filled by the choice of Republican Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt. Mullin won his six-year term in the 2022 midterms and had been scheduled for the June 16 Republican primary.

Other Republican candidates are Nick Hankins, Ron Meinhardt, Tammy Swearengin and Wayne Washington. The Democratic primary includes Troy Green, Rebeka LaVann, Jim Priest and N’Kiyla Thomas.