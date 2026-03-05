Thursday, March 5, 2026

Noem Ousted as Secretary of Homeland Security; Mullin to Succeed

On Thursday, the second-term Republican decided to reassign Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem as the special envoy for the Shield of the Americas….

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Kristi Noem
Kristi Noem / PHOTO: AP

(Sarah Roderick-Fitch, The Center Square) President Donald Trump is nominating Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin from Oklahoma as the next Homeland Security Secretary.

On Thursday, the second-term Republican decided to reassign Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem as the special envoy for the Shield of the Americas. 

Multiple reports circulated prior to the president’s social media post confirming her removal. Her testimony on Capitol Hill a day earlier is believed to have been the trigger.

In a Truth Social post, the president said Noem’s new position will be a part of his administration’s new Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere, to be formally announced over the weekend at the Americas Counter Cartel Conference at the U.S Southern Command.

In his post, the president thanked Noem for her “service at ‘Homeland,’” saying she has “served us well, and has had numerous and spectacular results (especially on the Border!).”

Mullin is expected to assume the new post “effective” March 31. Mullin has spent three years in the Senate after 10 in the House of Representatives. The president describes Mullin as a “MAGA Warrior.”

Trump wrote in part, “As the only Native American in the Senate, Markwayne is a fantastic advocate for our incredible tribal communities. Markwayne will work tirelessly to keep our border secure, stop migrant crime, murderers, and other criminals from illegally entering our country, end the scourge of illegal drugs and, make America safe again.”

Before being sworn in to the new position, Mullin will need to be confirmed in the Republican-majority Senate.

The remainder of his term through Jan. 3 will be filled by the choice of Republican Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt. Mullin won his six-year term in the 2022 midterms and had been scheduled for the June 16 Republican primary. 

Other Republican candidates are Nick Hankins, Ron Meinhardt, Tammy Swearengin and Wayne Washington. The Democratic primary includes Troy Green, Rebeka LaVann, Jim Priest and N’Kiyla Thomas.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Georgia Police Department Requires Training in Gender Ideology
Next article
Britney Spears Arrested and Released, California Sheriff’s Records Show, Though Charge is Not Clear

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com