No Choice: McConnell Considers Endorsing Trump after Years-Long Feud

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is reportedly eying endorsing former President Donald Trump’s third White House bid, potentially fostering unity within the GOP ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

The inevitability of a McConnell endorsement came after Trump secured primary victories effortlessly in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, South Carolina and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Despite Trump’s clear status as the presumed nominee, the duo has not exchanged words since 2020.

Sources cited by the New York Times suggest that both Trump and McConnell are looking to mend fences, resolving animosities stemming from differing opinions on the 2020 election results.

Notably, McConnell held Trump responsible for the violence during the U.S. Capitol incident on Jan. 6. On the other hand, Trump has blamed McConnell for election losses after his departure from the White House.

McCarthy’s potential backing of the former president would solidify Trump’s position as the presumed nominee and clear leader of the Republican Party. Previously, McConnell had refrained from endorsing Trump, emphasizing his commitment to support whoever became the nominee.

Conversations leading to a possible endorsement are being spearheaded by Chris LaCivita, a senior campaign adviser to Trump, and Josh Holmes, a political strategist for McConnell, according to the Times.

Trump’s communications director, Steven Cheung, urged the GOP to unite behind the clear front-runner. The former president faces competition from former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who has yet to secure a victory in the primary.

“President Trump is the presumptive nominee and it is time for the entire party to coalesce behind him to defeat Crooked Joe Biden,” Cheung told the Times.

“Senior members of the campaign have had many conversations but only engage with those who are actually willing to fight for America First principles and to take back the White House,” he added.

Podcast host and former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon rejected McConnell’s imminent endorsement of Trump. “MAGA does not want Mitch McConnell’s endorsement,” he said on Monday.