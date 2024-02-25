Quantcast
Saturday, February 24, 2024

Trump Secures South Carolina Victory, Dealing a Blow to Haley’s Lunacy

'Trump! Trump! Trump!...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump attends a primary election night party at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds in Columbia, S.C., Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. At right are Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Former President Donald Trump won the South Carolina Republican primary, defeating former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who infamously served two terms as the state’s governor.

Trump’s triumph was so commanding that the Associated Press declared him the winner based on a voter survey immediately after the polls closed, cementing his position as the presumptive nominee and a powerhouse within the Republican Party ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

“The race call was based on a comprehensive survey of South Carolina Republican primary voters that showed him defeating Nikki Haley by wide margins in her home state,” the AP reported Saturday.

South Carolina marks the latest state that has endorsed Trump as its preferred candidate, with the former president securing victories in Iowa, New Hampshire and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Despite predictions of her defeat, Haley committed on Saturday to remaining on the race until Super Tuesday, when several states hold their primaries. Nevertheless, multiple polls indicate that a majority of GOP voters favor Trump over Haley.

Haley’s defeat followed the damning endorsements of prominent GOP figures in South Carolina who threw their support behind Trump instead of her. Gov. Henry McMaster, Sen. Tim Scott and Sen. Lindsey Graham are among the Trump backers.

Earlier on the day of the election, Haley shared a video of an interview with Fox News before the polls closed. “I will tell you how I’m measuring the day: today was a day of complete gratitude; I had the opportunity to go to the voting booth with my mom,” Haley said.

However, she fell short despite her efforts and personal ties to the state. Video footage captured a cheering crowd eagerly awaiting Trump’s victory speech in South Carolina.

“Trump! Trump! Trump!” echoed the chants of the crowd.

