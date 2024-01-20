Nikki Haley Rejects Non-Existent VP Offer: ‘Off the Table’

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Former U.N. Ambassador and Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley dismissed the notion of joining Donald Trump’s vice-presidential ticket in 2024, even if he secures the GOP nomination for president.

As reported by Politico, during a Friday campaign event in New Hampshire, a seemingly agitated Haley asserted, “I’ve said from the very beginning: I don’t play for second. I don’t want to be anybody’s vice president. That is off the table.”

Haley has consistently stated her refusal to serve as Trump’s vice president in a hypothetical second term. But while Trump has hinted that he already knows his pick, a Haley offer is unlikely, though not impossible, based on early indications.

Close allies of Trump, such as his son Don Trump Jr. and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, vehemently rejected media assertions that Haley should be Trump’s running mate.

The push against Haley originates from her hawkish focus on foreign policy, a stark contrast to Trump’s America First policies and strong opposition to military conflicts.

In a December interview, Trump Jr. expressed his strong opposition to Haley potentially joining the Trump ticket. “I wouldn’t have her and I would go to great lengths to make sure that that doesn’t happen,” he told Newsmax host Eric Bolling.

NEW: Donald Trump Jr. says he will “go to great lengths” to make sure Nikki Haley is not Trump’s VP pick after his sister in law Lara Trump said “never say never” to a Haley VP pick. Good 🔥 “I would go to great lengths to make sure that doesn’t happen.” “She’s a puppet of the… pic.twitter.com/PQDlv7dkkl — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 13, 2023

“Nikki Haley wants never-ending wars. She’s a puppet of the establishment in Washington, DC. She’s the new favorite candidate of the billionaire class because they want control,” he added.

Trump Jr. has recently voiced support for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (also seeking the GOP nomination for president), Sen. J.D. Vance or former Fox News host Tucker Carlson joining the ticket.

On Thursday’s “Wake Up America,” Donald Trump Jr. says Nikki Haley is more of a Democrat than a Republican.@DonaldJTrumpJr @RobFinnertyUSA pic.twitter.com/EqauWh6PC3 — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) January 18, 2024

Also opposing Haley is Greene, who, in a Dec. 12 tweet, warned of chaos if Trump were to choose Haley as his running mate.

“MAGA would revolt if Nikki Haley were to even be given an internship in Trump’s next administration,” Greene declared. “She represents the neocon establishment America last wing of the Republican Party that we are absolutely done with. Also, she lied and said she would not run against Trump.”

MAGA would revolt if Nikki Haley were to even be given an internship in Trump’s next administration. She represents the neocon establishment America last wing of the Republican Party that we are absolutely done with. Also, she lied and said she would not run against Trump. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) December 12, 2023

Contrastingly, a Wednesday NBC News report highlighted that Trump is potentially considering Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., as his running mate. On a Jan. 11 Fox News town hall, Trump said he already knew who his running mate is “gonna be” but refused to name the individual.