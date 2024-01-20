Quantcast
Friday, January 19, 2024

Mass. Hospital Warns It Could Deny Care to Patients Who Use Anti-Woke Language

'Words or actions that are disrespectful, racist, discriminatory, hostile or harassing are not welcome and will not be tolerated....'

Posted by Contributing Author

(Headline USA) A Massachusetts hospital released a video this week warning it might deny care to patients who use “unwelcome words” to talk about race and gender, the Daily Mail reported.

The video from Milford Regional Medical Center’s website features Peter Smulowitz, the hospital’s chief medical officer, announcing that the hospital will be implementing a new code of conduct to guarantee an “inclusive” environment.

“Everyone should expect a safe, caring and inclusive environment in all our spaces,” Smulowitz says.

“Our patient and visitor code of conduct helps us meet this goal,” he continues. “Words or actions that are disrespectful, racist, discriminatory, hostile or harassing are not welcome and will not be tolerated.”

He then specifies what would be considered unacceptable conduct, including:

  • offensive comments about others’ race, ethnicity, accent, religion, gender, sexual orientation or other personal traits
  • refusal to see a clinician or other staff member based on these personal traits
  • aggressive or intimidating behavior, physical or verbal threats and assaults
  • sexual or vulgar words or actions
  • disrupting another patient’s care or experience

After garnering unwanted media attention following its Jan. 3 release, the video was subsequently unlisted from the hospital’s YouTube site but remained embedded and accessible via the website’s code of conduct page. It is now available for public view at Headline USA’s YouTube page

As several conservatives pointed out, it was not clear how Milford Regional planned to determine what was and was not “offensive,” making it likely that the policy would be disproportionately biased against speech that did not fall in with the woke agenda.

Smulowitz warned that “body language and tone of voice are also important parts of communication.”

However, patients would be given the chance to “explain” themselves should they be accused of violating Milford Regional’s conduct code.

“If we believe you have violated our code with unwelcome words or actions, you will be given a chance to explain your point of view” he said. “We will always carefully consider your response before we make any decisions about future care at Milford Regional.”

Those found to have violated the conduct code could be denied non-emergency treatments, the hospital said in a post on its website.

“Some violations of this [c]ode may lead to patients being asked to make other plans for their care,” it said. “For serious or repeated violations, future non-emergency care and visitation rights at Milford Regional may require review, though we expect this to be rare.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Chutkan Gives Anti-Trump Prosecutors a Pass for Ignoring Hold Order
Next article
Nikki Haley Rejects Non-Existent VP Offer: ‘Off the Table’

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com