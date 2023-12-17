Quantcast
DeSantis’s Response to Trump VP Role Amid Campaign Turmoil

'I’d rather be governor than vice president, no question...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Ron DeSantis
Ron DeSantis / IMAGE: Fox Nation via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., addressed Friday the prospect of teaming up with GOP presidential front-runner Donald Trump for a hypothetical DeSantis-Trump ticket in 2024.

Despite previously rejecting the idea, DeSantis reiterated his stance against joining Trump. Instead, he highlighted former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley’s position, noting her alleged lack of explicit refusal to join Trump in 2024.

“She will not answer directly — and she owes you an answer to this — will she accept a vice presidential nomination from Donald Trump? Yes or no?” DeSantis declared at a New Hampshire campaign event.

 “And I can tell you, under any circumstance, I will not accept that because that’s not why I’m running. I’m running for the nomination and to be president. … I’d rather be governor than vice president, no question,” he added. 

DeSantis’s remarks surfaced amid widespread speculation about intern turmoil within his campaign and the Never Back Down super PAC following the departure of Jeff Roe, a chief strategist at the super PAC.

Even Trump reacted to Roe’s exit in a Truth Social post: “Jeff Roe is out—GAME OVER for DeSanctimonious!”

Roe’s sudden exit came after a Washington Post report alleging misconduct and leaks to the media by Roe and his team. Roe vehemently denied such allegations. Roe was the latest in a series of firings and resignations at the DeSantis super PAC. 

Former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, previously the board chair of Never Back Down, and Chris Jankowski, the organization’s president, also exited. Erin Perrine, a former Trump spokesperson who joined Never Back Down, has also departed.

The DeSantis campaign disregarded reports of internal turmoil just weeks before the Iowa caucuses. 

“We’re not going to be distracted by more false narratives coming from unknown sources with harmful agendas,” said a DeSantis campaign spokesperson to the Post, which first reported on the Never Back Down chaos.

“We appreciate the independent efforts of our outside partners at NBD as they are building a historic ground game for the fight ahead,” the spokesperson added.

Similarly, DeSantis remained determined that he could still beat Trump despite consistently running in second place and occasionally slipping to third, trailing behind Haley. 

 “I’m the only that beat Trump, let’s just be clear on that. Haley cannot get enough support from core Republicans and conservatives. She’s getting support from people who either aren’t Republicans,” DeSantis claimed in New Hampshire. 

“People that are for Trump, I’m the next choice. If everyone else got out but me and Trump (all these other candidates), I would get that support because they see that,” he added.

