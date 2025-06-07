Friday, June 6, 2025

Newsom Tells His State’s Citizens to Not Pay Their Taxes

'Californians pay the bills for the federal government. We pay over $80 BILLION more in taxes than we get back. Maybe it’s time to cut that off...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a press conference in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer, File)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) California Gov. Gavin Newsom suggested on Friday that his state may refuse to pay federal taxes in retaliation for President Donald Trump’s threats to slash funding for the Golden State. 

“Californians pay the bills for the federal government. We pay over $80 BILLION more in taxes than we get back. Maybe it’s time to cut that off,” Newsom wrote on X, without explaining what power, if any, he has to take such action. Tax evasion is a federal crime, and Newsom has no legal authority power to protect Californians from prosecution. 

The governor was responding to a CNN report that Trump may yank grants to the University of California and California State University systems.

White House spokesperson Kush Desai defended the potential cuts, stating that “no taxpayer should be forced to fund the demise of our country.” 

He added, “No final decisions, however, on any potential future action by the Administration have been made, and any discussion suggesting otherwise should be considered pure speculation.” 

Trump’s threatened education cuts would follow the administration’s $126.4 million reduction in California flood-prevention projects. 

