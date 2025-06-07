ADL Calls to Ban ‘Anti-Zionists’ Online after Colorado Attacks against Jews

(José Niño, Headline USA) A weekend of violence in Colorado has prompted demands from pro-Zionist advocacy groups for tougher measures against antisemitic and anti-Zionist content online.

Late on Sunday, a group of pro-Israel activists were reportedly attacked by Mohamed Sabry Soliman, a 45-year-old Egyptian national. The suspect allegedly used a flamethrower and Molotov cocktails during the assault, which left several individuals injured.

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, addressed the Colorado incident on Fox News Monday, calling for “anti-Zionists” to be banned from social media platforms “once and for all.”

Soliman’s entry into the United States has itself become a point of contention, as he was previously identified by Trump administration officials as having overstayed his visa, but was reportedly permitted to remain and even granted a work permit under the Biden administration.

Former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, known for his work with HIAS and close ties to the ADL, has been cited in discussions about the case, with critics alleging that more stringent immigration vetting could have prevented the incident.

Shortly after the attack, Greenblatt appeared on CBS News on Monday to address the broader implications of the incident.

Speaking with anchor Vlad Duthiers, Greenblatt argued that the current climate—marked by inflammatory rhetoric from both graduation speakers and social media influencers—has created fertile ground for hate.

He specifically singled out figures like Hasan Piker on Twitch, as well as other social media influencers on TikTok and Instagram, for what he described as spreading baseless claims about Jews, Zionists, and Israelis.

Greenblatt warned that the situation could spiral out of control if tech platforms fail to act decisively, urging both companies and regulators to step up their efforts. He insisted that social media giants, which he characterized as “too big to fail” and “almost monopolistic,” must take responsibility for the proliferation of hateful content that can escalate into real-world violence.

Greenblatt’s demands for stricter moderation included calls to remove not only Nazis but also anti-Zionists from major platforms, a stance he reiterated during an interview with Fox News. He praised the Trump administration for its tough approach to hate crimes and expressed hope for continued strong action against those who promote antisemitism or anti-Zionism.

