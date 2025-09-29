FBI Agents Didn’t Interview Lady Who Found J6 Pipe Bomb Until She Contacted Them

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Newly released FBI records show that agents didn’t interview the woman who discovered a pipe bomb near the Republican National Committee headquarters on Jan. 6, 2021, until after she contacted them days later.

The new records, which were published Monday by Just the News, also reveal new information about the pipe bombs, including that the RNC device’s timer was at 20 minutes when it was discovered. That suggests that it may have been planted on the day of its discovery, rather than the night before, as has been widely believed for years.

The records include an FBI lab report about the bombs—one found outside the RNC and the other outside of the Democratic National Committee HQ nearby—as well as a witness statement and interview report from the woman who found the RNC device shortly before 1 p.m. on Jan. 6. That woman, former counterterrorism analyst and then-Commerce Department worker Karlin Younger, said she found the bomb while doing laundry during around noon.

Despite her discovery, the FBI didn’t interview her immediately. Two days later, she contacted the bureau’s tipline to provide information.

“I am the person that discovered and alerted the guards the pipe bomb found next to the RNC on January 6. I wanted to identify myself in case there are additional details I can provide that might be useful to the investigation,” Younger wrote to the feds on Jan. 8, 2021.

Karlin Younger, the counterterrorism analyst who found the pipe bomb outside of the RNC on Jan. 6, tried implicating some fat chud in a motorcycle jacket, according to newly released FBI records.

“I would also like to report that while walking to the area right before I found the device, I was passed by a woman in front of the Capitol Hill Club who stared at me suspiciously, in such a way that now makes me think maybe she had some knowledge of what was in the alleyway,” Younger added.

“From what I remember, she was Caucasian, middle-aged (45-55?), of shorter stature (5’4″-5’6″?), heavier set (180-220lbs?), with long dark hair and without a mask. She was wearing a dark or black jacket and jeans.”

It was another three days before agents finally interviewed her. By then, they already had a “person of interest” identified, but they never made any arrests.

In her interview, Younger provided agents with the same information as in her original tip. She also told them the obese woman she saw outside the alley was wearing a motorcycle jacket. She further said that the timer on the pipe bomb she found was at the 20-minute mark—a possible indication that it was planted shortly before the discovery, and not the night before.

Julie reported last year that the DNC pipe bomb may have been planted minutes before its discovery, not the night before. And now we have new FBI records about the RNC bomb timer being set at 20 — suggesting the same.

Even if they arrest someone, they'll never get a conviction. https://t.co/PJuCSlww87 pic.twitter.com/2ApD4URz7p — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) September 29, 2025

In August 2024, reporter Julie Kelly and Blaze Media reported that the DNC bomb may also have been planted minutes before its discovery. The DNC device was found by a plainclothes Capitol Police officer at 1:07 p.m.—right as violence at the Capitol was beginning. Secret Service had already swept the area late that morning before Vice President-elect Kamala Harris arrived there.

“A senior congressional investigator told Blaze News the latest theory is that the DNC bomb was planted less than 15 minutes before it was discovered at 1:05 p.m.,” Blaze reported at the time.

Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va., has explained how those series of events may make it impossible to successfully prosecute the pipe bomber, even if he or she is ever arrested.

“Here’s what a good criminal defense attorney’s going to say: If you identified the individual who’s believed to place the bomb, then hours go by, and you had a search by the Secret Service at the DNC and the dog didn’t find the explosive—so clearly, the device [the defense attorney’s] client might have left there wasn’t the device that was determined to be the pipe bomb, because it wasn’t picked up by the bomb-sniffing dog,” Griffith argued in March 2024.

Despite those apparent challenges, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said earlier this year that the bureau is making progress on the case. FBI Director Kash Patel made similar remarks earlier this month at a congressional hearing.

Deputy Dan says he put a team on the pipe bomb the "second" he got in office. He says the walls are closing in!

Deputy Dan says he put a team on the pipe bomb the "second" he got in office. He says the walls are closing in!

BTW he hasn't made a public appearance since this interview — 3 months and running now.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.