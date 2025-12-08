Monday, December 8, 2025

FBI Agents Who Knelt for BLM Say They Were Preventing Another Boston Massacre

'Plaintiffs were performing their duties as FBI Special Agents, employing reasonable de-escalation to prevent a potentially deadly confrontation with American citizens: a Washington Massacre that could have rivaled the Boston Massacre in 1770...'

FILE - People participate in a Caribbean-led Black Lives Matter rally on June 14, 2020, at Brooklyn's Grand Army Plaza in New York. On Wednesday, July 19, 2023, New York City agreed to pay more than $13 million to settle a civil rights lawsuit brought on behalf of roughly 1,300 people who were arrested or beaten by police during racial injustice demonstrations that swept through the city during the summer of 2020. (AP Photo/Kathy Willen, File)

(Headline USATwelve former FBI agents fired after kneeling during a 2020 Black Lives Matter protest in Washington sued Monday to get their jobs back, saying their action had been intended to de-escalate a volatile situation and was not meant as a political gesture.

The agents say in their lawsuit that they were fired in September by Director Kash Patel because they were perceived as not being politically affiliated with President Donald Trump. But they say their decision to take a knee on June 4, 2020, days after the death of George Floyd has been misinterpreted as political expression.

The lawsuit says the agents were assigned to patrol the nation’s capital during a period of civil unrest prompted by Floyd’s death. Lacking protective gear or extensive training in crowd control, the agents became outnumbered by hostile crowds they encountered and decided to kneel to the ground in hopes of defusing the tension, the lawsuit said. The tactic worked, the lawsuit asserts — the crowds dispersed, no shots were fired and the agents “saved American lives” that day.

“Plaintiffs were performing their duties as FBI Special Agents, employing reasonable de-escalation to prevent a potentially deadly confrontation with American citizens: a Washington Massacre that could have rivaled the Boston Massacre in 1770,” the lawsuit says.

The FBI declined to comment Monday.

The photos of the kneeling agents—particularly one of a portly woman— took the internet by storm, both for the ridiculous imagery, and the fact that the bureau was playing politics at a time when many of the country’s major cities were overrun by crime and violent demonstrators.

Photos did not indicate that the agents were in any danger, or that the crowd was threatening them.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

