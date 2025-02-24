NCAAP Gives Kamala an Award—No One Knows Why 

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The NAACP awarded former Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday one of its most prestigious honors, the Chairman’s Award—months after voters overwhelmingly rejected her presidential candidacy for the second time in a row.

The NAACP Image Awards, which aired on BET, recognized Harris’s supposed commitment to equality, justice and progress, despite tenure as California attorney general and San Franciso district attorney, where she jailed many black Americans for petty crimes.

Most infamously, Harris oversaw nearly 2,000 convictions for marijuana possession, yet she later appeared on The Breakfast Club to boast about her past use of the drug.

Seemingly unable to highlight a non-existent pro-justice record, Harris spent much of her speech throwing indirect jabs at President Donald Trump—the man who defeated her in the 2024 presidential election.

“While we have no illusions about what we are up against in this chapter in our American story, this chapter will be written not simply by whoever occupies the oval office nor by the wealthiest among us. The American story will be written by you. Written by us. By we the people,” Harris pontificated.

This evening, I was honored to accept the NAACP’s Chairman’s Award. I grew up inspired by the work of the NAACP — by all those who took up the fight for justice, equality, and opportunity. Their example is part of the reason I chose a life of public service. At this moment,… pic.twitter.com/lmRFCLUQTq — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) February 23, 2025

In true Harris fashion, she continued her metaphor-heavy word salad: “Some see the flames on our horizons, the rising waters in our cities, the shadows gathering over our democracy and ask, ‘What do we do now?’”

She then offered what sounded like a reprise of her failed presidential campaign message. “But we know exactly what to do, because we have done it before. And we will do it again. We use our power. We organize, mobilize. We educate. We advocate. Our power has never come from having an easy path,” she preached.

Despite the loud cheers at the NAACP Image Awards, the applause seemed detached from the reality of how most Americans view Harris, given her two failed bids for the presidency and ongoing low approval ratings.

In 2020, Harris unsuccessfully sought the Democratic nomination for president but withdrew before voting even began.

Voters rejected her candidacy once again even after inheriting the nomination from her embattled boss, former President Joe Biden.

As of Jan. 20, 2025, Harris had an average disapproval rating of 52.7 percent, according to FiveThirtyEight.