‘Dictator’ Zelenskyy Promises to Resign Under Nearly Impossible Condition

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded on Sunday to President Donald Trump’s calls for free and fair elections in Ukraine. Zelenskyy said he would resign—but only under one condition that’s unlikely to happen.

Zelenskyy claimed he would relinquish his powers as long as Ukraine is admitted into NATO, a move that would put the U.S. and its allies in direct conflict with Russia.

“If to achieve peace, you really need me to give up my post, I’m ready,” Zelensky claimed, according to The Hill.

“I can trade it for NATO,” Zelenskyy added, doubling down on a long-standing argument by Republicans that NATO expansion triggered the war between Ukraine and Russia.

Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth have shut down Ukraine’s wishes for NATO membership, citing potential conflict with Russia. “The United States does not believe that Nato membership for Ukraine is a realistic outcome of a negotiated settlement,” Hegseth said last week.

Zelenskyy’s claims follow Trump’s rebuke, accusing him of pushing the U.S. for support amid the war with Russia.

“Think of it, a modestly successful comedian, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, talked the United States of America into spending $350 Billion Dollars, to go into a War that couldn’t be won, that never had to start, but a War that he, without the U.S. and ‘TRUMP,’ will never be able to settle,” Trump wrote via Truth Social.

“A Dictator without Elections, Zelenskyy better move fast or he is not going to have a Country left,” he added.

Trump made these remarks while his administration continues discussions with Russia on how to end the Ukrainian war that broke out in 2022. Both Eastern European countries are in conflict over a territorial dispute, with Russia claiming control of Crimea and Luhansk.

In response, Zelenskyy berated Trump, the leader of the free world, for purportedly spreading false information.

“Unfortunately, President Trump – I have great respect for him as a leader of a nation that we have great respect for, the American people who always support us – unfortunately lives in this disinformation space,” Zelensky said without evidence.