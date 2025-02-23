Bye, Felicia: MSNBC Cancels Joy Reid’s Show After Plummeting Viewership

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) MSNBC viewers will no longer have to endure leftist host Joy Reid repeatedly accusing Republicans of being Nazis as her show, The ReidOut, has been axed.

Reid, known for her eye-catching wigs and partisan analysis, was removed from her 7:00 p.m. slot after five years of declining viewership and mounting controversy. It is unclear when her final episode will air.

Replacing Reid will be weekend hosts Symone Sanders-Townsend, a former spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris, Alicia Menendez, the daughter of disgraced former New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez, and Michael Steele, a self-described former Republican.

MSNBC also got rid of Alex Wagner’s 9 pm show, Alex Wagner Tonight. Meanwhile, popular hosts Rachel Maddow and Chris Hayes—both white—have retained their positions.

Reid’s firing sparked widespread mockery on social media, coming on the heels of her years-long tirades against Republicans, President Donald Trump, and even Hispanics and white women for voting for the GOP.

Joy Reid, aka the race lady at MSNBC, just had her show cancelled because it was unwatchable. Good riddance to the most vitriolic, lowbrow, and unhinged race hustler ever allowed on national television. pic.twitter.com/MwXI9RDtOv — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 23, 2025

“NOTHING could be funnier than watching a woman spend her whole career shamelessly race baiting the country only to get fired during Black History month,” commented Fox News host Jimmy Failla on X.

“Congratulations to MSNBC on finally bringing viewers some actual Joy,” Failla added.

Renowned radio host Larry O’Connor echoed this sentiment, writing, “MSNBC fires two women of color in their prime time line-up and they keep lily-white Maddow and Hayes, not to mention white Boomer dude O’Donnell?”

He continued, “So inclusive. So diverse. Hypocrites all. Never let these people lecture you again.”

Reports are that MSNBC’s evening show “The ReidOut” is being canceled. An unfortunate development for Joy Reid’s viewer, considering the host’s insightful analysis on political topics. pic.twitter.com/Ol8K8z0b1H — Ajit Pai (@AjitPai) February 23, 2025

Headline USA sent Reid the mocking responses from social media but did not receive a reply before this piece’s publication.

The cancellations come as MSNBC has struggled to boost viewership, trailing similar leftist channels CNN, NBC News, CBS News and ABC News.