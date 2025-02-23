Quantcast
Sunday, February 23, 2025

Bye, Felicia: MSNBC Cancels Joy Reid’s Show After Plummeting Viewership

'NOTHING could be funnier than watching a woman spend her whole career shamelessly race baiting the country only to get fired during Black History month...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Joy Reid
Joy Reid / IMAGE: YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USAMSNBC viewers will no longer have to endure leftist host Joy Reid repeatedly accusing Republicans of being Nazis as her show, The ReidOut, has been axed. 

Reid, known for her eye-catching wigs and partisan analysis, was removed from her 7:00 p.m. slot after five years of declining viewership and mounting controversy. It is unclear when her final episode will air. 

Replacing Reid will be weekend hosts Symone Sanders-Townsend, a former spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris, Alicia Menendez, the daughter of disgraced former New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez, and Michael Steele, a self-described former Republican. 

MSNBC also got rid of Alex Wagner’s 9 pm show, Alex Wagner Tonight. Meanwhile, popular hosts Rachel Maddow and Chris Hayes—both white—have retained their positions. 

Reid’s firing sparked widespread mockery on social media, coming on the heels of her years-long tirades against Republicans, President Donald Trump, and even Hispanics and white women for voting for the GOP.

“NOTHING could be funnier than watching a woman spend her whole career shamelessly race baiting the country only to get fired during Black History month,” commented Fox News host Jimmy Failla on X.

“Congratulations to MSNBC on finally bringing viewers some actual Joy,” Failla added. 

Renowned radio host Larry O’Connor echoed this sentiment, writing, “MSNBC fires two women of color in their prime time line-up and they keep lily-white Maddow and Hayes, not to mention white Boomer dude O’Donnell?” 

He continued, “So inclusive. So diverse. Hypocrites all. Never let these people lecture you again.” 

Headline USA sent Reid the mocking responses from social media but did not receive a reply before this piece’s publication. 

The cancellations come as MSNBC has struggled to boost viewership, trailing similar leftist channels CNN, NBC News, CBS News and ABC News.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
